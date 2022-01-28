UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav calls chopper delay 'conspiracy' of BJP

Nearly half an hour after accusing the ruling party (BJP) of halting his chopper, Yadav tweeted and informed regarding the incident.

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief and the key competitor to CM Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, alleged that his helicopter was shortly stopped after flying from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar and called it a 'losing BJP's conspiracy.' Nearly half an hour after accusing the ruling party (BJP) of halting his chopper, he tweeted and informed about the incident on Friday afternoon.

Yadav tweeted in Hindi and his tweet read, his helicopter was halted in Delhi for no reason. It was not allowed to fly to Muzzaffarnagar (in UP). However, a BJP leader was allowed just minutes before to flee from the same place. Yadav called it 'BJP's conspiracy - a proof of their frustration.'

Yadav also shared a photograph of his standing in front of the helicopter and captioned it 'Public knows it all'.

The Samajwadi Party chief's allegation came ahead of the start of the seven-phased elections in the state on February 10.

After half an hour, the latest updated read, "The misuse of the power is a trait of people who are losing. This day would be registered in the history of Samajwadi's struggle. We are ready to take the flight to the victory."

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has not reacted to the allegation yet.

Uttar Pradesh has been experiencing a season of crossovers and political attacks ahead of the Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav is trying hard to regain his power, while the BJP is trying to retain its power in the state for a second term. The state for the change has been voting since 2007. The UP polls is slated to happen in seven-phase starting from February 10, and the result will be announced on March 10.