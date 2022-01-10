UP Election 2022: 55 companies of paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Muzaffarnagar

Fifty-five companies of paramilitary personnel would be deployed in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh for the peaceful conduct of Assembly election in the state on February 10, said an official.



Chandra Bhushan Singh, District Magistrate, explained that the district has over six Assembly constituencies and in all 20,20,826 voters, which includes 9,37,688 women.



He added the district had been divided into 25 zones and 156 sectors to be overseen by the zonal and sectoral magistrates.



For peaceful assembly elections in the state, fifty-five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel would be deployed in the district. One group of the CAPF usually has around a hundred personnel.



Abhishek Yadav, the Senior Superintendent of Police, said the 238 anti-social elements have been 'expelled' from the district for six months, and 200 more would be expelled as a preventive measure.



The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls that would be held in 7 phases for 403 seats.



Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 will be held in 7 phases from February 10, 2022, to March 7, 2022, and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.



According to EC's announcement, the first phase will be held on February 10; the second phase will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the final phase on March 7.