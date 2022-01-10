  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Big blow to Congress as prominent leader Imran Masood to join Samajwadi Party on Tuesday

    Masood on Sunday said that he will hold a meeting with his supporters about joining Samajwadi Party (SP) and seek an appointment to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    In a major setback to the Indian National Congress ahead of upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, prominent leader from western UP Imran Masood is likely to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Lucknow on Tuesday.

    Masood on Sunday said that he will hold a meeting with his supporters about joining Samajwadi Party (SP) and seek an appointment to meet Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, “The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of assembly polls. If we observe the current political circumstances of Uttar Pradesh, there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. So, I will discuss with the party that what should we do. I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow and then seek time from Akhilesh Ji.”

    Speaking on his ties with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Masood said, “They have given me respect but it is the need of the hour to work together to support a common ideology and prevent division of votes.”

    Masood had courted controversy in 2014 when he threatened to kill Narendra Modi when the BJP leader was campaigning to be the Prime Minister. Masood was arrested for the comments. Despite the publicity from the controversy, Masood has had little luck in the elections, losing from Saharanpur in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    This development comes about a month a before the seven-phases Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls begin from the western region of the state on February 10.

    The Election Commission (EC) of India on January 8 announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Among the five states going to polls in February-March, Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha – the most of any states across the country.

