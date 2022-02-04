  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

    The National Democratic Alliance, comprising of the BJP, the Punjab Lok Congress, and the SAD has issued 11 resolutions for Punjab.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ludhiana, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:15 PM IST
    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its 11  resolutions for Punjab on Friday. They have promised to waive the debt of farmers having less than five acres of land while announcing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families hit by terrorism in the late '80s and early '90s.

    The resolutions were released by the Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hardeep Singh Puri, Punjab Lok Congress founder Captain Amarinder Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

    While addressing the media after releasing the resolution, Dhindsa said the NDA government would present new technologies to curb the mafia in different sectors and strengthen the Lokayukta to take on corruption cases. 

    Dhindsa explained that a new mining authority would be set up in the state and a new excise policy would be introduced. He added the NDA would establish a task force to deal with the drug-related problem at the district level, and a dope test will be a must for candidates contesting any elections. 

    Capt Amarinder Singh said the NDA government would increase the ex-gratia grant in the state, given to soldiers who died fighting for the nation at the borders, from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. 

    BJP chief of Punjab state Ashwani Sharma said the alliance government would set up a special task force (STF) to probe the sacrilege incidents, and fast track courts will try such cases. 

    The parties agreed to provide quality education to all, establish a government college in each tehsil, and implement the right to skill education. Also, a white paper on the state of the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic will be released and a special package for industries. Puri stated that the NDA's resolutions are an article of faith and will be implemented within two years of the formation of the Punjab government.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 7:15 PM IST
