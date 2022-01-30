  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Channi to contest from 2 seats amid speculation over CM candidate

    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 6:44 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest the upcoming Punjab elections from two seats – Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, according to the Congress’ third list of eight candidates for Punjab Assembly elections.

    Channi, the first time Chief Minister, took over the top job in Punjab in September after the Congress sacked Amarinder Singh - who was involved in a bitter and protracted tussle with state party chief Navjot Sidhu.

    The 58-year-old became the first Dalit Sikh Chief Minister of the state as the party eyed the Dalit vote base, which accounts for more than 32 per cent of the total electoral population of Punjab.

    The development comes amid speculations over Congress’s CM candidate in Punjab on which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured that despite the party’s tradition of not announcing a CM face generally, the party will be doing so this time in Punjab.

    While Chamkaur Sahib is a known turf for Channi as he has been representing the constituency since 2007, Bhadaur is uncharted territory for the party. In 2017, the Congress got only 20% votes.

    Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu’s ties with the new Chief Minister have been far from smooth as neither is willing to pass up on the top job.

    As the Congress seeks to retain power in Punjab, the leadership question remains unsettled with both Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu being contenders for the top job. The party has so far announced a collective leadership.

    With a raging Navjot Sidhu versus Charanjit Singh Channi rivalry threatening to hurt the Congress campaign for next month’s Punjab election, Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, announced that the party will soon announce a Chief Minister candidate, adding that “two people can’t lead, only one can”.

    The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. 

