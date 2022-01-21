Punjab CM Charanjit Channi to file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal over 'dishonest man' remark

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday for calling him a 'dishonest man' after the Enforcement Directorate raid at several places, including Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh's premises.

Channi claimed it's Kejriwal's habit to level accusations against others to tarnish their image. He noted that in the past, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had to apologize to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari, late Arun Jaitley and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

While talking to reporters, the Punjab Chief Minister said he would file a defamation case against Kejriwal and have requested his party to give permission. He is compelled to do this, as he was dubbed as dishonest on Twitter.

On Thursday, Kejriwal took to Twitter targetting Channi, and wrote, he was not 'aam aadmi' but 'baiman aadmi' (Channi is not a common man, he is a dishonest man).

The AAP chief did not stop there with further stating that Channi would be defeated from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency in next month's Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal highlighted that people of the northern state were shocked to see crores of rupees being recovered from the house of Channi's nephew.

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

Channi said that Kejriwal is tampering with his image by showing the bundles of notes (image of seized money during ED raids) with his photo on social media, and money seized from 'someone else'.

Channi was quoted by PTI as saying, why photos of bundles with my photographs circulated on social media. Which money do I have? What is my fault in all this? Why is someone dragging me into this? How am I related to this? Had this money been seized from me, the central agency should have raided my place, arrested me and questioned me.

On Wednesday, ED carried out raids at many places in Punjab, including Bhupinder and six other mining contractors, among others, in the illegal sand mining case. The ED recovered Rs 10 crore from Bhupinder and his partner Sandeep Kumar and gold worth Rs 21 lakh during the raids. The central agency investigated the sources of the unaccounted case seized from Channi's nephew and Sandeep.