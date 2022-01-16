  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress

    Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Goa are looking forward to the upcoming elections on February 14 and Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for them. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a 13-point agenda for Goa's people ahead of the state's Assembly election. 

    While briefing the press, Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Goa are looking forward to the upcoming elections on February 14, and Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope for them.

    Kejriwal said, "They didn't have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier; they want a change and are frustrated." Introducing the party's manifesto for the Goa Assembly election, Kejriwal said, "Employment will be provided to youth, those who do not get it will get aid of Rs 3,000 per month. Mining has huge vested interest, we will provide land rights in six months of coming into power."

    Kejriwal further stated that Mohalla clinics and hospitals would be opened for better and free healthcare in every village and district. After meeting with the farmers, we will resolve their issues. Also, it will simplify and streamline the trading process. 

    Kejriwal stressed that if the party comes to power, they will provide Rs 1,000 to women above 18 years of age; follow the international standards, and develop the tourism sector.

    Kejriwal said, "Goa will have 24/7 free electricity and water. Roads will be improved, and free education will be given in all government schools."

    The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that AAP is the most 'honest' party in the country since 1947, even Prime Minister Modi confirmed and has given the party a 'certificate of honesty'. He added, "Corruption-free governance is in our DNA. Even Modi ji unleashed CBI, police raids on the deputy CM Manish Sisodia and me. 21 AAP MLAs were detained, and a commission was formed to investigate 400 files, yet nothing was discovered." 

    The Goa Assembly election is scheduled for February 14, and the results will be announced on March 10.

