    Yoga Day 2023: 19 naval ships, 3500 personnel to form 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' over 35,000 km

    For several years, the Indian Navy has been actively championing Yoga as a cultural ambassador during its voyages across the seas, conducting Yoga sessions at various foreign ports where Indian naval ships make port calls, thus raising awareness about the comprehensive advantages of Yoga.

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    In a special event as part of the International Day of Yoga 2023, the Ministry of Ayush is organising an ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ (symbolising unity and solidarity). Being held in coordination with the defence ministry and other ministries, the initiative will see Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region positioning themselves at various ports of friendly foreign nations and spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which is also the theme for the  International Day of Yoga 2023.

    As an integral part of the Ocean Ring of Yoga initiative, approximately 3,500 naval personnel serving aboard 19 Indian Naval ships have travelled a combined distance of over 35,000 kilometres, serving as ambassadors of Yoga in both national and international waters. This includes a contingent of more than 2,400 personnel stationed on 11 Indian Navy ships deployed in foreign ports and international waters.

    Significantly, celebrations for the International Day of Yoga are also planned aboard ships belonging to several foreign navies, in collaboration with overseas missions, involving the participation of over 1,200 foreign navy personnel.

    The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) officially designated June 21st as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) in December 2014, following the initiative of Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Since 2015, IDY has been observed worldwide with great enthusiasm and zeal.

    The Indian Navy has been actively promoting Yoga as an ambassador across the seas for several years, organizing Yoga sessions at numerous foreign ports visited by Indian naval ships, thereby spreading awareness about the holistic benefits of Yoga for leading a healthy lifestyle.

    This year, the Indian Navy is wholeheartedly supporting the International Day of Yoga 2023 on a global scale, with planned port calls at Chattogram, Bangladesh; Safaga, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Mombasa, Kenya; Toamasina, Madagascar; Muscat, Oman; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; and Dubai, UAE by Indian Navy Ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra, and Brahmaputra respectively.

    The Indian Navy has meticulously planned a series of activities for the International Day of Yoga 2023, encompassing their ships stationed at foreign ports, with active participation from both the ship's crew and personnel from the host country. The focus of these activities will revolve around the 'Common Yoga Protocol' (CYP), aiming to raise global awareness about the transformative potential of yoga in enhancing physical, psychological, and emotional well-being. These endeavours seek to foster the widespread adoption of yoga on an international scale.

    Simultaneously, International Day of Yoga 2023 activities have commenced across all naval ports, bases, ships, and establishments. These activities include daily practice of CYP and various yoga-related engagements leading up to the culminating event on June 21.

    Yoga awareness campaigns have been initiated to encourage maximum participation by naval personnel, defence civilians, and their families, in alignment with the Ministry of AYUSH's guidelines, including the 'Har Angaan Yoga' initiative. The Navy has organized mass camps, workshops, poster-making competitions, quizzes, and lectures on the health benefits of yoga, ensuring comprehensive dissemination of yoga's significance throughout its ranks.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 7:47 PM IST
