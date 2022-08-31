Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship

Keel laying of the first warship (BY 523, Mahe) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) project was laid at CSL, Kochi, on Tuesday (August 30).

Kochi: In a major boost to the government's ambitious initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India', the keel for the first warship (BY 523, Mahe) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) was laid at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala's Kochi on August 30.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Navy's Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP and A) VAdm Kiran Deshmukh appreciated the efforts put in by the shipbuilder in achieving the milestone despite Covid-19 constraints and resultant lockdowns.

Calling it a noteworthy achievement by the shipyard, the Indian Navy officer indicated that keel laying is a significant milestone activity in the shipbuilding process and paves the way for the amalgamation of various blocks towards a fully constructed ship.

He also mentioned that these platforms would undertake sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas to detect and neutralise underwater threats.

During the address, Cochin Shipyard Limited CMD Madhu S Nair thanked the Indian Navy for their unstinted support and reiterated the shipyard's commitment to delivering quality ships on time.

Know about the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project

The ships required for the Indian Navy are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers under the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

These vessels will replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes and can carry out search and rescue missions during the day and night in the coastal areas. It can also defend intruding jets and lay mines on the sea bed.

In April 2014, the government inked a deal with the two warships makers to construct 8-8 ASW-SWC vessels worth USD 1.9 billion.

As per the plan, the delivery schedule for the first vessel is October this year, but it is unlikely to be given to the Indian Navy on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remaining vessels are to be delivered by April 2026.

Having displacement of 750 tonnes, the vessels will be fitted with high-performance signature and stealth technologies, making them undetected targets for enemy submarines and other surveillance systems.

The overall length and breadth of the vessel will be 78m and 11.3m, respectively, with a maximum draught of 2.7m at full load. It can accommodate a total of 57 personnel onboard.

The vessels will also be able to relay information about the adversary's submarine with friendly anti-submarine warships and aircraft.

It will be equipped with torpedoes, rockets, and two 12.7mm stabilised remote control guns with optronic control systems with mine-laying rails.

It will also be fitted with a water jet propulsion system driven by diesel engines. It can cruise at a maximum speed of 25k at full load and achieve a range of 1,800nm at 14k speed.