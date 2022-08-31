Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship

    Keel laying of the first warship (BY 523, Mahe) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) project was laid at CSL, Kochi, on Tuesday (August 30).

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 4:19 PM IST

    Kochi: In a major boost to the government's ambitious initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make-in-India', the keel for the first warship (BY 523, Mahe) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) was laid at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala's Kochi on August 30. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Indian Navy's Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP and A) VAdm Kiran Deshmukh appreciated the efforts put in by the shipbuilder in achieving the milestone despite Covid-19 constraints and resultant lockdowns.

    Also read: Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past

    Calling it a noteworthy achievement by the shipyard, the Indian Navy officer indicated that keel laying is a significant milestone activity in the shipbuilding process and paves the way for the amalgamation of various blocks towards a fully constructed ship. 

    He also mentioned that these platforms would undertake sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas to detect and neutralise underwater threats. 

    During the address, Cochin Shipyard Limited CMD Madhu S Nair thanked the Indian Navy for their unstinted support and reiterated the shipyard's commitment to delivering quality ships on time. 

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship snt

    Know about the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project

    The ships required for the Indian Navy are being constructed by Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers under the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

    These vessels will replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes and can carry out search and rescue missions during the day and night in the coastal areas. It can also defend intruding jets and lay mines on the sea bed. 

    In April 2014, the government inked a deal with the two warships makers to construct 8-8 ASW-SWC vessels worth USD 1.9 billion.

    As per the plan, the delivery schedule for the first vessel is October this year, but it is unlikely to be given to the Indian Navy on time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remaining vessels are to be delivered by April 2026. 

    Having displacement of 750 tonnes, the vessels will be fitted with high-performance signature and stealth technologies, making them undetected targets for enemy submarines and other surveillance systems. 

    Also read: Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    The overall length and breadth of the vessel will be 78m and 11.3m, respectively, with a maximum draught of 2.7m at full load. It can accommodate a total of 57 personnel onboard.

    The vessels will also be able to relay information about the adversary's submarine with friendly anti-submarine warships and aircraft. 

    It will be equipped with torpedoes, rockets, and two 12.7mm stabilised remote control guns with optronic control systems with mine-laying rails. 

    It will also be fitted with a water jet propulsion system driven by diesel engines. It can cruise at a maximum speed of 25k at full load and achieve a range of 1,800nm at 14k speed.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amidst Ukraine war, US concerned about any country, including India, exercising with Russia military vostok 2022 snt

    Amidst Ukraine war, US concerned about any country, including India, exercising with Russia

    Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past snt

    Indian Navy to get new ensign; PM Modi says move aimed at doing away with colonial past

    Two BSF personnel arrested on rape charges in Bengal; triggers war of words between TMC and BJP snt

    Two BSF personnel arrested on rape charges in Bengal; triggers war of words between TMC and BJP

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    India deploys 'swarm drones' along China and Pakistan borders

    Recent Stories

    SEXY pictures: Malaika Arora trolled for flaunting her cleavage in BOLD deep-neck yellow gown RBA

    SEXY pictures: Malaika Arora trolled for flaunting her cleavage in BOLD deep-neck yellow gown

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India AJR

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India

    GATE 2023: Registrations link now active; know where, how to apply - adt

    GATE 2023: Registrations link active now; know where, how to apply

    Irfan Pathan's performance in chiyaan vikram 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut snt

    Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

    Mick Schumacher to cut ties with Ferrari at season-end: What next in his F1 career?-ayh

    Mick Schumacher to cut ties with Ferrari at season-end: What next in his F1 career?

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon