    Tejas shines in Tarang Shakti 2024: IAF Chief praises India's homegrown fighter jet

    The Indian Air Force Chief, ACM VR Chaudhari, praised the indigenous Tejas fighter jet's performance in the Tarang Shakti 2024 exercise, highlighting its role in India's self-reliance. The multinational exercise, with 30 participating air forces, will continue in Jodhpur from August 29 to September 14.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Sulur: Stating that the indigenous fighter aircraft has proved its mettle in the exercise Tarang Shakti, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said that the Tejas is the epitome of India’s success in the self-reliance campaign. During a press conference marking the end of the first phase of the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti" 2024 in Sulur, ACM Chaudhari stated, "We plan to deploy the aircraft more frequently in air combat drills, both domestically and internationally."

    It must be noted that India is hosting the largest multinational exercise in over six decades with around 30 air forces across the world participating in two phases. Speaking about the LCA size, the IAF chief further said that the size does not matter. 

    “The aircraft demonstrated its effectiveness in realistic combat scenarios, participating as both the 'blue force' (friendly) and 'red force' (hostile). ACM Chaudhari was accompanied by his counterparts from France, Germany, and Spain — General Stephane Mille, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, and Air Gen Francisco Braco Carbo.

    The Air Force chiefs of France and Germany on Tuesday flew in the LCA Mk-1 while the IAF chief and his Spanish counterpart flew in the Sukhoi fighter aircraft.  The first phase of the Tarang Shakti which began on August 6, Concluded on Tuesday with the participation of fighter jets from France, Germany, the UK, and Spain. 

    From the IAF side, Rafale, Sukhoi, and LCA Tejas participated in the war game. From Germany, Spain and the UK Eurofighter Typhoons joined with the IAF’s aircraft. Also, an A-400 military transport aircraft and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport participated in the exercise. The second phase of the exercise will begin at Jodhpur in Rajasthan from August 29 to September 14.

