Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

The weapon can be fired from confined spaces such as from inside buildings, bunkers and other urban environments.

Swedish aerospace and defence firm Saab on Thursday claimed that its Anti-Tank 4 rocket launcher has been selected by the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army and the Air Force through a competitive programme for a single-shot weapon.

As per the company, the deal was inked by its defence and security arm FFV Ordnance in Delhi. The company will deliver AT4's CS AST variant. The weapon can be fired from confined spaces such as from inside buildings, bunkers and other urban environments.

The AT4CS AST includes a tandem warhead with a breach or blast mode that is optimised to overpower enemies within buildings and to obliterate structures, which can create a point of access into them.

Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, said the company was honoured that the Indian armed forces, which already use their Carl-Gustaf system, had selected Saab for their single-shot weapon need. The Army and the IAF can be rest assured that they have the necessary firepower to give them the advantage, he added.

About AT4 rocket launcher

As per Saab, AT4 is one of the most popular and successful support weapon families in the market. It is operated by a single soldier. Its single-shot system has proven efficacy against structures, landing craft, helicopters, armoured vehicles and personnel. Its 84 mm calibre warhead offers enhanced power and performance.

About AT4 CS AST

It comes with a preloaded weapon system that is fully disposable and in the range of lightweight, man-portable. The system has an effective range of 20-300 metres and weighs less than 8 Kg.

For more defence stories, CLICK HERE