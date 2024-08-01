Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    One fisherman dead as Sri Lankan naval vessel collides with Indian fishing boat; India summons their diplomat

    Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka to raise issue with authorities in Colombo. The ministry further said that the High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today.

    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    New Delhi: India on Thursday summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi and registered a strong protest in connection with a collision of Sri Lankan naval vessel and Indian fishing boat, in which a fisherman lost his life at north of Katchatheevu Island. The ministry of external affairs expressed "shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life."

    The collision took place on Thursday morning at 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island. 

    A total of four fishermen were on board the vessel. Of which one is missing while two others have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai. 

    "A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman," the ministry of external affairs said.

    "Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families."

    "Government of India has always emphasized the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner."

    It also said that the "existing understandings between the two Governments in that regard must be strictly observed."

    "Utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence or resort to the use of force."

    Stating that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen, the ministry said that the issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised regularly at the highest levels with the Sri Lankan leadership.

    Sri Lankan authorities version 

    Confirming about the death of one Indian fisherman, the Sri Lankan authorities said that the incident happened after the fishing boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters while resisting arrest by a Navy patrol vessel.

    They also said that there were around 10-15  Indian trawlers early this morning. "When our patrol boat tried capturing one, the fishermen on board tried to escape. Their boat capsized, and the four fishermen fell into the sea. One was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Pungudutivu, where he died."

    "One more fisherman is missing, a search operation is on. Two were rescued safely and are in our custody," they said.

