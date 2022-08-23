Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Naik Rajib Thapa's forward post in Kalsia village along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector came under unprovoked firing from across the border in the early hours of August 23, 2019. In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajib Thapa suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    Naik Rajib Thapa of the 5 Gorkha Rifles made a supreme sacrifice on August 23, 2019 during a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Hailing from Mechpara village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Thapa is survived by his wife Khusbu Mangar Thapa and daughter Kabya. He had visited his native village six months before being killed in action when his daughter was born. Naik Rajib Thapa's father is retired tea garden worker. He has three sisters.

    In a statement the Army had then said that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. 

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Army officials said Thapa's forward post in Kalsia village came under unprovoked firing from across the border in the early hours of August 23. In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajib Thapa suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

    Naik Rajib Thapa was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier, Officials said, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Havildar Narendra Singh Bisht, 4 Garhwal Rifles

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Captain A Rahul Ramesh, 72 RCC

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Lt Col Sher Jung Thapa, 6th Infantry

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

    Rajnath Singh wanted to join the Army, but couldn't; here is why

    Rajnath Singh wanted to join the Army, but couldn't; here is why

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, 48RR

    Remember and Never Forget: Subedar Ram Singh Bhandari, 48RR

    Recent Stories

    KK birth anniversary 7 songs to remember the iconic singer drb

    KK birth anniversary: 7 songs to remember the iconic singer

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Aja Ekadashi 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day gcw

    Aja Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this auspicious day

    Aryan Khan first pic since drug case is everything adorable Here is how Shah Rukh Khan reacted drb

    Aryan Khan’s first pic since drug case is everything adorable! Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Social media erupts as Manchester United edges past Liverpool 2-1-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Social media erupts as Manchester United edges past Liverpool 2-1

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon