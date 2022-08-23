Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

Naik Rajib Thapa's forward post in Kalsia village along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector came under unprovoked firing from across the border in the early hours of August 23, 2019. In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajib Thapa suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Naik Rajib Thapa of the 5 Gorkha Rifles made a supreme sacrifice on August 23, 2019 during a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Hailing from Mechpara village in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Thapa is survived by his wife Khusbu Mangar Thapa and daughter Kabya. He had visited his native village six months before being killed in action when his daughter was born. Naik Rajib Thapa's father is retired tea garden worker. He has three sisters.

In a statement the Army had then said that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Naik Rajib Thapa was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier, Officials said, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

