Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajnath Singh-headed DAC clears 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore

    The AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect and track aerial target and provide firing solution.  The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. 

    Rajnath Singh-headed DAC clears 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 7:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore.  Of the total cost of AoNs, 99 per cent is from indigenous sources under Buy (Indian) and Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories.

    For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared.  The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness.

    Also Read | Future-ready combat vehicles to replace Indian Army's T-72 tanks from 2030

    The AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect and track aerial target and provide firing solution.  The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. 

    This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment. Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). 

    The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zone, search & rescue and disaster relief operations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India's Tarang Shakti exercise anr

    Australia sends advanced EA-18G Growler aircraft, personnel to join India’s Tarang Shakti exercise

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found AJR

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

    IAFs combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI AJR

    IAF's combat power to soar: Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore deal for 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI

    Indian Army transformation: Outdated courses removed, focus shifts to contemporary technologies AJR

    Indian Army transformation: Outdated courses removed, focus shifts to contemporary technologies

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway AJR

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

    Recent Stories

    Salma Hayek shares SEXY pictures in bikini as she goes on vacation for her birthday RKK

    Salma Hayek shares SEXY pictures in bikini as she goes on vacation for her birthday

    Indians flying abroad more often, rise in 2 or more international trips by 32%: MakeMyTrip report shk

    Indians flying abroad more often, rise in 2 or more international trips by 32%: MakeMyTrip report

    Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexually assaulting female actor anr

    Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexually assaulting female actor

    Netizens urge Vivek Agnihotri to secure censor clearance for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read ahead RTM

    Netizens urge Vivek Agnihotri to secure censor clearance for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read ahead

    Bangladesh floods: Death toll reaches 71 with thousands still homeless, fears of waterborne diseases loom shk

    Bangladesh floods: Death toll reaches 71 with thousands still homeless, fears of waterborne diseases loom

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon