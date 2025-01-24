Rajnath Singh flags off ‘SANJAY’ battlefield surveillance system, to feature at Republic Day parade

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off 'SANJAY', an automated battlefield surveillance system that integrates ground and aerial sensors to enhance battlefield transparency and prevent intrusions, developed at a cost of Rs 2,402 crore.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged-off ‘SANJAY - The Battlefield Surveillance System (BSS)’ from Delhi.

SANJAY will also be showcased on 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 for the first time.

Asianet Newsable spoke to the SANJAY contingent commander Lieutenant Colonel Shrutika Dutta and Major Vikas Kumar to understand about the platforms and how effective these would be in the battlefield.

There are two types of vehicles SANJAY to be showcased on the day. The first one to be led by Lt Col Dutta is meant for the plains and deserts while the second which would be led by Major Vikas Kumar is meant for the terrains.

Know in detail about SANJAY:

An automated system, SANJAY integrates the inputs from all ground and aerial battlefield sensors, processing them to confirm their veracity, preventing duplication and fusing them to produce a Common Surveillance Picture of the battlefield over secured Army Data Network & Satellite Communication Network.

It will enhance battlefield transparency and transform the future battlefield through a Centralised Web Application which will provide inputs to Command & Army Headquarters, and the Indian Army Decision Support System.

Equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and cutting-edge analytics, SANJAY will monitor the vast land borders, prevent intrusions, assess situations with unparalleled accuracy and prove to be a force multiplier in Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance.

“This would enable commanders to operate in both conventional & sub-conventional operations in a Network Centric Environment. Its induction will be an extraordinary leap towards data and network centricity in the Indian Army.

Indigenously developed by the Indian Army and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), these systems will be inducted to all operational Brigades, Divisions & Corps of the Indian Army in three phases from March to October of 2025.

This system has been developed under the Buy (Indian) category at a cost of Rs 2,402 crore.

Latest Videos