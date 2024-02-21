Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has signed an MoU with the IAF for the integration of futuristic weapons and sensors into the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. This collaboration aims to enhance the operational capabilities of the aircraft by enabling independent integration and flight testing by the IAF.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

    The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to integrate futuristic weapons and sensors into the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. ADA, a prominent organization under the Department of Defence Research and Development (R&D), is tasked with the design and development of Tejas-LCA and its variants. 

    In light of evolving warfare dynamics, the integration of advanced weapons and sensors has become imperative to bolster the operational capabilities of the Tejas-LCA fighter aircraft. The collaboration between ADA and the IAF's Software Development Institute (SDI) aims to transfer technical expertise for the seamless integration of weapons and sensors, enabling the IAF to independently conduct integration and flight testing. 

    This initiative is expected to enhance the operational readiness of the Tejas-LCA fleet and ensure its effectiveness in modern combat scenarios. Notably, the ADA has achieved significant milestones in the development of the Tejas LCA, with over 10,000 incident-free sorties logged. The IAF has already commissioned two squadrons of Tejas-LCA, with plans underway to induct twin-seater variants.

    The MoU follows the recent announcement by the Ministry of Defence regarding the successful integration of an indigenous digital fly-by-wire flight control computer (DFCC) into the Tejas light combat jet. This development, labelled as a "significant milestone," underscores India's progress in indigenous defence technology.

    The maiden flight of the Tejas Mk1A equipped with the DFCC was piloted by Wing Commander Siddharth Singh KMJ (Retd) of the National Flight Test Centre. The successful flight validated the performance of the flight controls, marking a crucial achievement in the Tejas Mk1A program.

    The Tejas Mk1A, an enhanced version of the aircraft, features an advanced mission computer, digital flight control computer, smart multi-function displays, AESA radar, self-protection jammer, and electronic warfare suite. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the collaborative efforts of DRDO, IAF, ADE, and other stakeholders involved in the test flight of Tejas Mk1A, highlighting it as a significant step towards achieving self-reliance and reducing dependency on imports in defence technology.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 7:24 PM IST
