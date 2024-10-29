'Phantom's courage will never be forgotten': Indian Army salutes canine warrior killed in Akhnoor encounter

Phantom, a Belgian Malinois sniffer dog with the Indian Army, made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday while pursuing terrorists in a fierce counter-terror operation in the Akhnoor sector, Battal region of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tragic moment that has gripped the nation, Phantom, a Belgian Malinois sniffer dog with the Indian Army, made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday while pursuing terrorists in a fierce counter-terror operation in the Akhnoor sector, Battal region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Born in May 2020, Phantom was inducted into this area in August 2022, and since then, he had played a crucial role in several high-stakes operations. During the Battal encounter, Phantom tragically succumbed to injures while aiding troops in a critical phase of the operation.

On the morning of October 28, terrorists launched a surprise ambush on an Indian Army convoy in the dense jungles of Battal. According to the forces, the terrorists aimed to disrupt peace in the region during the Diwali season, as part of a broader strategy by Pakistan-sponsored terror groups to counter the Army's dominance in the hinterland and higher reaches of the Pir Panjal ranges.

Due to a rise in troop presence and a robust counter-infiltration network along the Line of Control (LoC), terrorists have been forced to move their activities closer to the LoC, resulting in frantic efforts to incite chaos.

Reacting quickly, troops confronted the terrorists, driving them deeper into the thick forest. Reinforcements, which included special forces and a mechanized unit conducting nearby training, were sent in to strengthen the perimeter.

Phantom, a highly skilled sniffer dog, was essential in following the terrorists' path through the difficult jungle landscape. As the operation unfolded, Phantom uncovered concealed explosives and pinpointed possible escape routes, allowing the troops to secure the area more effectively.

In a tragic turn of events, Phantom suffered fatal injuries while bravely trying to shield the troops from an attack by the terrorists. His courageous actions played a crucial role in containing the threat, highlighting the bravery, loyalty, and essential contributions of the Army’s canine heroes.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero—a valiant Indian Army Dog, Phantom. As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten. In the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralized and Warlike stores have been recovered thus far," wrote the White Knight Corps in a post on X.

The PRO Defence Jammu too paid tributes to Phantom in a post on the social media platform saying, "Salute & respect to Phantom, the Indian Army Dog who made the Supreme Sacrifice while taking part in the counter-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir today. His courage, loyalty, dedication will never be forgotten."

Meanwhile, the 27-hour-long operation, which was supported by advanced technology including drones, ordnance-dropping devices, and night surveillance equipment, successfully eliminated three terrorists and ensured no casualties among troops.

One of the three terrorists who attacked an ambulance in an army convoy near the LoC was killed by Monday evening in the operation that also involved special forces, NSG commandos, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The remaining two terrorists were eliminated on Tuesday within a span of two hours after joint army and police teams launched a final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, Battal-Khour area, according to officials.

After overnight surveillance, "an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists. The operation also saw the successful recovery of war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region,” Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

This latest encounter in the Jammu region occurs against a backdrop of escalating terrorist activity in Kashmir, where seven attacks over the past two weeks have resulted in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.

Latest Videos