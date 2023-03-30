MoD signs contracts worth Rs 62,700 crore to equip Indian Armed Forces

The defence ministry has signed a series of contracts with BrahMos Aerospace, Goa Shipyard, GRSE and BEL.

Aiming to give a fillip to the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the defence ministry on Thursday signed a series of contracts for the Indian armed forces worth Rs 62,700 crore with the BrahMos Aerospace, Goa Shipyard, GRSE and BEL.

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL)

With BrahMos Aerospace, the ministry has signed a deal to procure Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries (Long Range) (NGMMCB-LR) and BrahMos Missiles at over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy (Indian) Category.

The contract signed for the Indian Navy would expect delivery of NGMMCBs from 2027 to be equipped with supersonic BrahMos Missiles. It will significantly enhance the multi-directional maritime strike capability of the Indian Navy.

Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels

It also inked contracts with Indian shipyards, including Goa Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to acquire 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels worth Rs 19,600 crore. The two companies will supply 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to the Indian Navy, costing Rs 9,781 crore. Seven of the 11 ships will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Goa Shipyard and four by GRSE.

The delivery of the ships is scheduled from September 2026.

Its induction would enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter-Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of Offshore Assets.

Next Generation Missile Vessels

The ministry further signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the acquisition of six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) for Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled for March 2027.

Lynx-U2 System

Earlier in the day, the ministry and Bangalore-based BEL engaged in an agreement for 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The Lynx-U2 System is a Naval Gun Fire Control System designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amidst sea clutter as well as air/surface targets.

Improved Akash Weapon System

For the Indian Army, the ministry signed a pact for the procurement of an improved Akash Weapon System and 12 Weapon Locating Radars, WLR Swathi (Plains), at an overall cost of over Rs 9,100 crore.

The contract for procurement of improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) for the 3rd & 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence, comprising live Missiles & Launchers with upgrades, Ground Support Equipment, Vehicles and Infrastructure, was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, worth over Rs 8,160 crore.

Weapon Locating Radar Swathi (Plains)

The contract for WLR Swathi (Plains) was signed with BEL at over Rs 990 crore. It is an indigenously designed WLR capable of locating guns, mortars and rockets firing its own troops, thereby facilitating their destruction through Counter Bombardment by their own firepower resources.

This will enable troops to carry out their operational tasks without any interference from the enemy and also provide them safety against enemy fire. The induction is planned to be completed in 24 months.

Prior to this, the ministry had signed several contracts worth Rs 8,700 crore for the Indian armed forces.