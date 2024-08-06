Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mitra Shakti': Indian Army, Sri Lankan Army to begin their 10th edition of joint exercise from August 12

    This annual event holds significant importance in fostering cooperation between the two nations, an official said. The 10th edition of the wargame will be focusing on joint operations in semi-urban environments, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army will begin their 10th edition of joint exercise “Mitra Shakti” at Maduruoya in Sri Lanka’s Southern Province from August 12 in Sri Lanka. From the Indian Army, a unit of Rajputana Rifles (Raj Rif), comprising 120 soldiers will depart for Sri Lanka on August 12. Similar number of troops from Sri Lanka Army’s Gajaba Regiment will be taking part in the exercise. The Gajaba Regiment is an elite infantry regiment of the Sri Lankan Army.

    Central to this wargame is the goal of enhancing ties and interoperability between two armies. During the exercise, the two armies will be exchanging their skills, experiences, and best practices to elevate their proficiency in tackling contemporary security challenges.

    The 14-day-long exercise is scheduled to conclude on August 25.   

    The previous edition of the joint military exercise between two neighbouring countries was held at Pune’s Aundh last year. Last time, the troops from Maratha Light Infantry Regiment had participated in the exercise. It should be noted that 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force had also participated in the exercise.

    The 9th edition of the exercise saw employment of drones and counter unmanned aerial systems. The two sides had exercised to secure helipads and undertake casualty evacuation during counter-terrorist operations. “Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and Sri Lankan Army,” the official added.

