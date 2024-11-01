Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met Chinese PLA troops at Bum La in Arunachal Pradesh while celebrating Diwali with Indian jawans. He shared a video of the encounter on social media, asking the Chinese soldiers if they understood English and had high-altitude problems.

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju had a brief encounter with the troops of China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) along the line of actual control (LAC) at Bum La in Arunachal Pradesh. 

The minister, who hails from the same state, was at the LAC to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers of Indian Army, who are standing guard at borders. 

Sharing his video of interaction with Chinese soldiers on social media platform, X,  Rijiju said: “Diwali with brave jawans at Border in Bumla, Arunachal Pradesh. #HappyDeepavali2024 #Diwali.”

In the video, Rijiju can been seen asking the Indian Army personnel to ask his Chinese counterpart whether they understand English or not? He asked whether they have high-altitude problems?

 

Later in the day on Thursday, Rijiju celebrated Diwali and motivated the Indian jawans, saying, “PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the jawans. And I have also been celebrating Diwali amongst the jawans since 2014. If you are away from your families, why should we be celebrating the festival with our families? That is why we come to celebrate Diwali with you.”

The Union minister also visited the Heap of Stones at Bum La and placed a pebble in his name at the site. 

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also supposed to visit Tawang, unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inaugurated the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour in Tawang.

Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the statue of Patel and museum from Tezpur in Assam. He could not visit Tawang due to inclement weather.

"Sardar Patel's statue 'Desh Ka Vallabh' and the 'Museum of Valour' dedicated to Major Bob Khating, both these places have become heritage of the country including this region from today. Now any tourist coming to Arunachal Pradesh will hardly leave without visiting this place," he said in a post on X.

Major Bob Khating played a pivotal role in establishing Indian administration up to the McMahon Line in February 1951, emphasizing Tawang's strategic importance.

