'Made in India' Tejas, the show-stopper at Singapore airshow 2022

LCA Tejas, which participated for the first time at the air show in Singapore, demonstrated its superior flying manoeuvres and capability that began on February 15.

India's indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas was the show-stopper at the four-day Singapore airshow 2022 at the Changi Exhibition Center.

LCA Tejas, which participated for the first time at the air show in Singapore, demonstrated its superior flying manoeuvres and capability that began on February 15. IAF deployed three LCA Tejas at the show.

Three months ago, the country's homegrown aircraft LCA Tejas had participated during the Dubai air show in 2021 and enthralled the audience out there.

As per the expert, India is attempting to tap the light combat aircraft market in Southeast Asian nations. Tejas is a strong contender for the Malaysian Air Force's tender for 18 fighter jets.

LCA Tejas is a single-engined, highly agile, lightweight, and multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft. It has been designed for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship as its secondary roles.

Powered by a GE F404-GE-IN20 engine, the LCA Tejas can carry a payload of 3.5 tonnes.

Prior to this, LCA Tejas had participated in Bahrain International Air Show in 2016, Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in 2019 in Malaysia, Dubai Air Show in 2021, and had displayed its skills.

Just after LIMA in 2019, the Malaysian Air Force had evinced interest in the LCA Tejas.