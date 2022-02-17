  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Made in India' Tejas, the show-stopper at Singapore airshow 2022

    LCA Tejas, which participated for the first time at the air show in Singapore, demonstrated its superior flying manoeuvres and capability that began on February 15.

    Made in India Tejas, the show-stopper at Singapore airshow 2022
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Aviation Park Road, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India's indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas was the show-stopper at the four-day Singapore airshow 2022 at the Changi Exhibition Center.

    LCA Tejas, which participated for the first time at the air show in Singapore, demonstrated its superior flying manoeuvres and capability that began on February 15. IAF deployed three LCA Tejas at the show. 

    Three months ago, the country's homegrown aircraft LCA Tejas had participated during the Dubai air show in 2021 and enthralled the audience out there. 

    As per the expert, India is attempting to tap the light combat aircraft market in Southeast Asian nations. Tejas is a strong contender for the Malaysian Air Force's tender for 18 fighter jets.

    LCA Tejas is a single-engined, highly agile, lightweight, and multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft. It has been designed for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship as its secondary roles.

    Powered by a GE F404-GE-IN20 engine, the LCA Tejas can carry a payload of 3.5 tonnes.

    Made in India Tejas, the show-stopper at Singapore airshow 2022

    Prior to this, LCA Tejas had participated in Bahrain International Air Show in 2016, Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in 2019 in Malaysia, Dubai Air Show in 2021, and had displayed its skills. 

    Just after LIMA in 2019, the Malaysian Air Force had evinced interest in the LCA Tejas.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator will report to NSA

    India gets its first National Maritime Security Coordinator, will report to NSA

    India homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022-dnm

    India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022

    Indian Navy to host Presidential Fleet Review from Feb 26 in Visakhapatnam-dnm

    Amidst tussle over Ukraine issue, Russia, US navies to participate in Milan exercise

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Story behind viral photo of soldiers armed with 7.62mm SiG Sauer rifles

    Unveiled Veer new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Unveiled: A new Made in India combat helmet for Sikh soldiers

    Recent Stories

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: S Sreesanth's comeback after 9 years send cricket fans into a tizzy-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sreesanth's comeback after 9 years sends cricket fans into a tizzy

    Manipur Election 2022 BJP releases manifesto promises laptops scooty and more gcw

    Manipur Election 2022: BJP releases manifesto, promises laptops, scooty and more

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls PM Modi and Delhi CM, "bade miyan, chhote miyan" - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls PM Modi and Delhi CM, "bade miyan, chhote miyan"

    Malaysian female minister gets the stick for advising husbands to beat stubborn wives gcw

    Malaysian female minister gets the stick for advising husbands to beat ‘stubborn’ wives

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here - ADT

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon