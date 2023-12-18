Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lt Gen RC Tiwari appointed as next Eastern Army Commander

    Lt Gen RC Tiwari, a senior Indian Army officer, has been appointed as the next Eastern Army Commander, succeeding Lt Gen RP Kalita, who is set to retire on December 31. Lt Gen Tiwari, commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment in 1987, is currently leading the command of the Uttar Bharat Area

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

    Senior Indian Army officer, Lt Gen RC Tiwari has been appointed as the next Eastern Army Commander, replacing Lt Gen RP Kalita. Lt Gen Kalita will be superannuating from the service on December 31. Lt Gen Tiwari was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment in 1987. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management, and the National Defence College, 

    Currently, the General officer is heading the command of the Uttar Bharat Area. Prior to this, he was the commander of Dimapur-based 3 Corps, also known as Spear Corps. The officer has a robust background in both conventional and Counter-Insurgency operations. He had also served as the chief of staff at the headquarters of the southwestern command in Jaipur. It should be noted that the officer is from 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Major Somnath Sharma’s unit -- 4 Kumaon. 

    Who was Major Somnath Sharma?

    On November 3, 1947, about 500 Pakistani invaders attacked Major Sharma’s company from three sides with an objective to capture Srinagar airport. With dogged determination, Sharma led his company to fight against the enemy. 

    During the firefighting, the company commander showed extreme bravery and fought valiantly, until a mortar shell exploded near him. Even after his death, his men kept on fighting for many hours which led the enemy to stall the enemy attack. 

    For exhibiting an act of inspiring leadership, conspicuous gallantry and supreme sacrifice, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous). He became the first recipient of such award. He was 24.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
