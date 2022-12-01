IPEV – A Key Initiative of the Indian Air Force

The IPEV is a modified Volvo bus which has been transformed into a mobile exhibition on wheels. The IPEV contains the key facets related to the Indian Air Force (like miniature models of aircraft, simulators and photographs of officers) and the career prospects that are available thereof.

IPEV (Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle) is a pivotal initiative of the Indian Air Force to give citizens a peek into life at the Indian Air Force. It was launched on 5th October 2015 and since then, it is expertly executed on-ground by the DISHA Cell.

The IPEV is a modified Volvo bus which has been transformed into a mobile exhibition on wheels. The IPEV contains the key facets related to the Indian Air Force (like miniature models of aircraft, simulators and photographs of officers) and the career prospects that are available thereof. Designed and created with the idea of Look, Touch and Feel; the IPEV gives aspirants a chance to learn more about the Indian Air Force in an engaging manner.

What is the IPEV All About?

Strategically designed to serve a clear objective, the IPEV has the following zones: -

Reception Zone

This zone contains LED panels where motivational videos of IAF are played and also contains self-interactive Touch Screen Information Kiosks for accessing career information like how to join, eligibility, growth opportunities etc.

Simulator Zone

This zone provides a virtual experience of the various operations of IAF through VR headsets. It consists of a pilot seat, navigation system, and a particular direction handle to give a cockpit-like experience to the aspirants and students.

Flying Clothing Zone

This zone contains replica models of aircraft in the inventory of the IAF, including Fighter planes, Transport aircraft and Helicopters, among others.

Fighter pilots wear ‘flying overalls’ which are full-body garments specially designed for flying. These are combined with some key attachments that he/she might require at the time of flying or in case of any emergency. These attachments include:

- Antigravitational suit

- Helmet,

- Breathing mask/oxygen mask,

- Microphone to directly connect with Air Traffic Control, and

- Touch-sensitive gloves to operate the touch panels of the aircraft

Besides IPEV, the DISHA Cell also undertakes all the recruitment processes, the latest updates on exams like AFCAT, downloading the admit card, career counselling etc. The most integral activities that are taken care of by DISHA Cell are: -

Publishing recruitment ads in print (newspapers, journals, and periodicals), electronic (TV, radio, and movies), and digital media (social media and internet).

Advertising on billboards and LED/LCD screens in public spaces like airports, bus stations, metro stations, train stations, and shopping malls around India.

Engaging in one-on-one conversations (both in person and online) with the target youth while delivering career/motivational lectures.



