INS Vidyut: An unsung hero of Indian Navy’s 1971 war victory!

INS Vidyut, part of the Indian Navy's 'Killer Squadron', played a crucial yet understated role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While not directly involved in the famed attacks on Karachi, Vidyut secured the return path for the strike force and maintained constant vigilance, contributing significantly to the Navy's victory.

By Ruchi Singh

When the Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day each year on December 4, it is a moment to reflect on one of its most remarkable victories — its decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The war saw the Navy emerge as a formidable force, executing daring operations that shattered Pakistan's naval capabilities and set a new standard for maritime warfare. While much of the spotlight falls on Operations Trident and Python for their audacious strikes on Karachi, one ship, INS Vidyut, remains an unsung hero. Though its role was understated, its contributions were critical, and its legacy enduring.

The Dawn of the Killer Squadron

The late 1960s marked a turning point for the Indian Navy as it sought to modernise and enhance its strategic deterrence. A key acquisition during this period was the Soviet-designed Osa I-class missile boats, compact yet powerful vessels armed with P-15 Styx missiles. These missile boats were small in size but carried a lethal punch, their firepower capable of crippling much larger adversaries.

Among the eight boats inducted into the newly formed 25th Missile Vessel Squadron — later dubbed the "Killer Squadron" — was INS Vidyut, commissioned in February 1971. Unlike its larger peers, Vidyut and its sister ships represented a new class of naval warfare: fast attack craft designed to exploit speed, agility, and firepower.

The commissioning journey itself was an adventure. The boats arrived from the Soviet Union aboard merchant ships and were unloaded at Kolkata using a massive 200-ton crane. Once afloat, INS Vidyut was towed to Mumbai, as its engines were restricted to limited running hours. This began an extraordinary chapter for the crew, led by Lieutenant Commander Bhupendra Bikram Singh (affectionately called "BB"). Throughout its career, Vidyut would carve its place in naval history, not through headline-grabbing heroics but through steadfast service, operational excellence, and untiring readiness.

War Clouds Gather: Preparing for Conflict

As tensions with Pakistan escalated in late 1971, the Indian Navy's leadership made the bold decision to deploy its missile boats to the Western theatre. These vessels were forward-deployed to Okha, a strategic outpost on the Saurashtra coast, positioning them to act as the Navy's first line of defence.

For Vidyut, this period involved gruelling patrols, continuous drills, and meticulous preparations. These efforts ensured combat readiness and familiarised the crew with the challenging waters off India's western coastline. These deployments served another purpose: strategic deception. By maintaining a visible presence in Okha, the Navy sought to mislead Pakistan into believing these boats were limited to defensive operations.

This strategy paid off. On December 3, 1971, Pakistan launched preemptive airstrikes on Indian airbases, effectively starting the war. With hostilities formally underway, the stage was set for the Indian Navy to execute its audacious plan: a strike on Karachi, the nerve centre of Pakistan's naval operations.

INS Vidyut and Operation Trident

Operation Trident, launched on the night of December 4, 1971, remains one of the most celebrated naval operations in Indian history. A strike group comprising three missile boats — INS Nipat, Veer, and Nirghat — and two Petya-class corvettes, INS Kiltan and INS Katchall, sailed toward Karachi. Their mission: to cripple Pakistan's naval capabilities and deliver a psychological blow that would reverberate across the conflict.

While the strike group wreaked havoc on Karachi, destroying oil tanks and sinking several Pakistani ships, INS Vidyut played a quieter yet critical role. Stationed off the Saurashtra coast, Vidyut's task was to secure the strike force's return path. As a cover force, it stood ready to intercept or counter any Pakistani naval response, ensuring the safety of the returning vessels.

This role was not glamorous, but it was vital. Had Pakistan launched a counterattack, Vidyut's presence could have been the difference between the strike force's safe return and a potential disaster.

Missed Opportunities: Python and Triumph

Following the success of Trident, the Navy planned additional strikes under Operations Python and Triumph. Vidyut was initially slated to participate in these missions, but a combination of logistical challenges, machinery limitations, and the rapid pace of the war kept it out of direct action.

For Operation Python, conducted on December 8, Vidyut was prepared to join the strike group but was ultimately held back due to operational constraints. The mission, executed by INS Vinash and supporting vessels, was another resounding success, further crippling Karachi's port facilities and demoralising the Pakistani Navy.

Operation Triumph, a planned third strike, was rendered unnecessary by the swift conclusion of the war. By the time Vidyut sailed toward its designated patrol area off Diu Head, Pakistan's Eastern Command had already surrendered, ending the conflict.

Post-War Vigilance and Challenges

Even after the war, INS Vidyut remained on high alert. It carried live, fuelled Styx missiles for four months — a significant logistical and operational challenge for a small vessel. Liquid-fueled missiles required meticulous maintenance, with the risk of leaks posing a constant threat. The crew's discipline and technical expertise ensured that Vidyut remained mission-ready during this period.

One notable post-war incident involved an American merchant vessel suspected of carrying contraband for Pakistan. When the ship attempted to flee Okha port, Vidyut was poised to intercept. Though the vessel eventually complied with orders to return, this episode highlighted Vidyut's role as a vigilant sentinel in the aftermath of the conflict.

The Legacy of INS Vidyut

Over its two-decade service, INS Vidyut earned a reputation for reliability and excellence. Among its many achievements, it conducted the highest number of missile firings in its class, a testament to the professionalism and dedication of its crew. Decommissioned in 1991, Vidyut passed the torch to a new vessel of the same name, ensuring its legacy would endure.

The story of INS Vidyut is a reminder that not all heroes wear medals or bask in the limelight. Its contributions, though understated, were integral to the success of the Navy's operations in 1971 and beyond. As the Navy celebrates its achievements this Navy Day, let us remember the quiet yet critical role of this remarkable vessel and its crew.

Ruchi Singh is a seasoned journalist specialising in defence, security, foreign affairs, and aerospace. With a distinguished career at leading news channels such as TV Today Network, India News, News24, and Zee News, she has become a trusted voice in the industry. As a producer and analyst, Ruchi delivers incisive and impactful stories that resonate with both audiences and policymakers. Follow her insights on Twitter: @RuchiSinghNews.



