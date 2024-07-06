Indo-Russian joint venture delivers 35,000 India-assembled Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to Indian Army

Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow, the Indo-Russian Rifles joint venture delivered 35,000 AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Army. This variant of the AK-200 series, using the 7.62×39mm cartridge, ensures high quality and meets India's defence needs. Production, under Make in India initiatives, aims for 100% local manufacturing of over 60,000 rifles.

New Delhi: Days ahead of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow for the India-Russia Summit, the Indo-Russian Rifles joint venture has delivered 35,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Army.



The Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle is a variant of the AK-200 series, designed to use the 7.62×39mm cartridge, and is employed by the Indian Army.

With reliability and ease of maintenance, the AK-203 combat rifles ensure high product quality and compliance with the stated

characteristics.

"Rostec manufactures a diverse array of weapons, including the latest small arms, that have demonstrated effectiveness in real combat situations. Today India is the first foreign customer to produce the 200th series of Kalashnikov assault rifles,” Sergey Chemezov, Director

General of Rostec said.

"Production has been fully established in India, adhering to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-Reliant India) initiatives. The project involves technology transfer and aims for 100% indigenous production of the AK-203 rifles."

It is important to note that the joint venture will manufacture over 60,000 AK-203 assault rifles in India.

In December 2021, India and Russia signed a deal to procure 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles through Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The factory was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in 2019.

The AK-203 rifles will replace the aging 5.56×45 mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System).

"The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited joint venture, co-founded by ROSOBORONEXPORT, has completed the initial phase of the AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles production project in India. To enhance localization, all necessary equipment has been delivered to the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, fully equipping the production facilities. This enabled the timely production and delivery of 35,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles to the Indian Army, as per the agreement with the Ministry of Defence of India," stated Alexander Mikheev, Director General of ROSOBORONEXPORT.

