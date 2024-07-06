Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indo-Russian joint venture delivers 35,000 India-assembled Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to Indian Army

    Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow, the Indo-Russian Rifles joint venture delivered 35,000 AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Army. This variant of the AK-200 series, using the 7.62×39mm cartridge, ensures high quality and meets India's defence needs. Production, under Make in India initiatives, aims for 100% local manufacturing of over 60,000 rifles.

    Indo Russian joint venture delivers thirty five thousand India assembled Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to Indian Army vkp
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    New Delhi: Days ahead of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow for the India-Russia Summit, the Indo-Russian Rifles joint venture has delivered 35,000 Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the Indian Army.

    The Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifle is a variant of the AK-200 series, designed to use the 7.62×39mm cartridge, and is employed by the Indian Army.

    With reliability and ease of maintenance, the AK-203 combat rifles ensure high product quality and compliance with the stated
    characteristics.

    "Rostec manufactures a diverse array of weapons, including the latest small arms, that have demonstrated effectiveness in real combat situations. Today India is the first foreign customer to produce the 200th series of Kalashnikov assault rifles,” Sergey Chemezov, Director
    General of Rostec said.

    "Production has been fully established in India, adhering to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-Reliant India) initiatives. The project involves technology transfer and aims for 100% indigenous production of the AK-203 rifles."

    It is important to note that the joint venture will manufacture over 60,000 AK-203 assault rifles in India.

    In December 2021, India and Russia signed a deal to procure 6,01,427 AK-203 assault rifles through Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The factory was inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in 2019.

    The AK-203 rifles will replace the aging 5.56×45 mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System).

    "The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited joint venture, co-founded by ROSOBORONEXPORT, has completed the initial phase of the AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles production project in India. To enhance localization, all necessary equipment has been delivered to the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, fully equipping the production facilities. This enabled the timely production and delivery of 35,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles to the Indian Army, as per the agreement with the Ministry of Defence of India," stated Alexander Mikheev, Director General of ROSOBORONEXPORT.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's defence production surges to record Rs 1.27 lakh cr in FY 2023-24 snt

    Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's defence production surges to record Rs 1.27 lakh cr in FY 2023-24

    Mechanised Infantry modernisation drive Indian Army to issue RFP for over five hundred Infantry combat vehicles

    Mechanised Infantry modernisation drive: Indian Army to issue RFP for over 500 Infantry combat vehicles

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO meeting

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO summit

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies snt

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies

    India Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya AJR

    India, Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 6: Price of 10 gm GOLD in the city ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 6: Price of 10 gm GOLD in the city

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: What B-town celebs wore RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: What B-town celebs wore

    Petrol diesel price on July 6: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on July 6: How much it costs in your city?

    Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff gcw

    Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff

    Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty trolled over her Rs 42,000 dress at his resignation speech gcw

    Akshata Murty trolled over her Rs 42,000 dress at Rishi Sunak's resignation speech

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon