    Indian Railways honours Captain Anshuman Singh with special locomotive dedication for Siachen valour (WATCH)

    In a heartfelt tribute to honour the brave souls, the Indian Railways dedicated a specially painted locomotive to Late Captain Anshuman Singh on Saturday.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 2:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    New Delhi: In a heartfelt tribute to honour the brave souls, the Indian Railways dedicated a specially painted locomotive to Late Captain Anshuman Singh on Saturday. This gesture commemorates his remarkable courage, dedication, and valour demonstrated at the Siachen glacier last year.

    A locomotive, also known as an engine, is a rail transport vehicle that provides the essential motive power for a train.

    In a post on X, the Northern Railways said, "Honouring Our Heroes  Indian Railways dedicates the specially painted WDP4B locomotive No. 40005 of Ludhiana Diesel Shed to Capt. Anshuman Singh, Kirti Chakra, AMC of 26 Punjab Battalion for his courage and valour.”

    An official from Indian Railways stated that Captain Anshuman Singh's story will serve as an inspiration for future generations.

    Captain Singh, an Indian Army medical officer stationed at the Siachen Glacier, tragically died from burns and smoke inhalation.

    Hailing from Lucknow, he was the son of a retired subedar and a graduate of the Armed Forces Medical College. He joined the Army Medical Corps in 2020.

    The official also noted that this is not the first instance of locomotives being named in honour of martyrs.

    “In the past too we have dedicated our locomotives to bravehearts. This time we have dedicated it to Captain Anshuman Singh," he added.

    Previously, the Railways had dedicated locomotives to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

    Major Unnikrishnan, a member of the 51 Special Action Group (SAG) of the National Security Guard (NSG), led a team to rescue hostages trapped in Mumbai's Taj Hotel during the 26/11 attacks in 2008. During these attacks, ten members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba executed 12 coordinated shooting and bombing incidents over four days across the financial capital of India. The attacks, which began on Wednesday, November 26, and continued until Saturday, November 29, 2008, resulted in 166 people and left more than 300 people injured.

    During the operation, Major Unnikrishnan’s squad member was critically injured. He risked his own life to rescue the injured soldier and then entered the Taj hotel room alone to free the hostages, engaging with the terrorists. He sustained severe injuries in the firefight and ultimately made the supreme sacrifice. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery.

    Meanwhile, Lieutenant Khetarpal was an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military decoration for valour in the face of the enemy. He received this honour for his exceptional fighting spirit, courage, and bravery displayed during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War at Jarpal in the Shakargarh Sector.

