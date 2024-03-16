Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Navy thwarts Somali pirate hijacking attempt, engages in self-defence (WATCH)

    In a decisive move to safeguard maritime interests and combat piracy threats, the Indian Navy successfully intercepted the ex-MV Ruen, a vessel commandeered by Somali pirates, thwarting their nefarious designs to hijack ships traversing through the region.

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    The ex-MV Ruen, previously seized by Somali pirates on December 14, resurfaced as a potential pirate ship intent on engaging in acts of piracy on the high seas. However, the vigilant Indian Navy warship intercepted the vessel on March 15, deploying necessary measures in accordance with international law to counter the piracy threat.

    Upon interception, the ex-MV Ruen opened fire on the Indian Navy warship, prompting a calculated response from the naval forces. Acting in self-defence and to mitigate the piracy risk with minimal force required, the Indian Navy swiftly neutralized the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers.

    Efforts have been made to encourage the pirates onboard the vessel to surrender peacefully and release any civilians they may be holding against their will. This diplomatic approach underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of seafarers in the region while upholding international maritime laws.

    On Friday, an  Indian naval warship and a long-range maritime patrol aircraft extended assistance to a Bangladeshi-flagged cargo vessel after it was hijacked in the Indian Ocean. The Navy confirmed that the crew held captive by armed pirates was safe, and an Indian Navy warship remained stationed close to the vessel until it reached Somalia's territorial waters.

    Upon learning of the ship's hijacking, the Navy dispatched a long-range maritime patrol aircraft (LRMP) P-8I on March 12. Upon receiving notification, the LRMP was promptly dispatched by the Navy. On the evening of March 12, upon locating the merchant vessel, efforts were made to establish communication to assess the well-being of the ship's crew members.

    "However, no response was received from the ship," it said. "The mission deployed warship on maritime security operations, which had also been diverted, intercepted the hijacked vessel on the morning of March 14," the Navy said in a statement.

    "The safety of the merchant vessel's crew (all Bangladesh nationals) held hostage by the armed pirates was ascertained and the Indian Navy warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the vessel till its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia," it said.

    Over the past weeks, the Indian Navy has provided aid to numerous merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean after they came under attack.

    Earlier this month, the Indian Navy successfully thwarted a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel carrying a crew of 11 Iranians and eight Pakistanis along the East coast of Somalia.

    In January, the Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew members from a fishing vessel after it was targeted by pirates off the east coast of Somalia.

    On January 5th, the Navy prevented the hijacking of the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea, rescuing all crew members onboard.

    Additionally, the Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, faced a drone attack off the west coast of India on December 23rd.

    To bolster maritime security in critical sea lanes, including the North and Central Arabian Sea, the Navy has intensified the deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft.

    Concerns have escalated globally over Houthi militants launching a series of assaults on cargo vessels in the Red Sea in recent months.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
