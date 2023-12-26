Indian Navy has deployed destroyers in Arabian Sea; here's why

In response to recent attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed assets, including Guided Missile Destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata, to counter maritime threats and maintain a deterrent presence. The deployment also involves long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft

In the wake of the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea and to deal with the maritime threats, the Indian Navy has deployed its assets in the region, aimed at averting any untoward incidents in the sea. The platforms deployed by the Indian Navy include Guided Missile Destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence.

The force has also pressed in its long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft, which have been tasked to maintain domain awareness regularly over the high seas to keep an eye on possible threats.

The deployments come after the Liberian-flagged chemical/oil tanker MV Chem Pluto suffered a drone hit on December 23. On Monday, MV Chem Pluto, carrying 21 Indians and one Vietnamese crew, arrived in Mumbai and anchored safely at Outer Anchorage off Mumbai at 1530 hours. Upon her arrival, “the Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of the attack,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Initial investigation revealed that the ship had been targeted using a drone. However, the Navy PRO said that further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used.” A joint investigation by various agencies commenced after MV Chem Pluto was cleared for further operation by her company-in-charge in Mumbai.

"The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship to Ship (STS) transfer of cargo. This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion of MV Chem Pluto,” he said, adding that the Western Naval Command's Maritime Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Coast Guard and all concerned agencies.