Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Navy has deployed destroyers in Arabian Sea; here's why

    In response to recent attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed assets, including Guided Missile Destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata, to counter maritime threats and maintain a deterrent presence. The deployment also involves long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft

    Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea to counter attacks gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    In the wake of the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea and to deal with the maritime threats, the Indian Navy has deployed its assets in the region, aimed at averting any untoward incidents in the sea. The platforms deployed by the Indian Navy include Guided Missile Destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence.

    The force has also pressed in its long-range maritime reconnaissance P8I aircraft, which have been tasked to maintain domain awareness regularly over the high seas to keep an eye on possible threats.

    The deployments come after the Liberian-flagged chemical/oil tanker MV Chem Pluto suffered a drone hit on December 23. On Monday, MV Chem Pluto, carrying 21 Indians and one Vietnamese crew, arrived in Mumbai and anchored safely at Outer Anchorage off Mumbai at 1530 hours. Upon her arrival, “the Indian Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team inspected the vessel to make a preliminary assessment of the type and nature of the attack,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    Initial investigation revealed that the ship had been targeted using a drone. However, the Navy PRO said that further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used.” A joint investigation by various agencies commenced after MV Chem Pluto was cleared for further operation by her company-in-charge in Mumbai.

    "The ship is scheduled to undergo mandatory checks by the various inspecting authorities before undertaking Ship to Ship (STS) transfer of cargo. This is likely to be followed by docking and repairs of the damaged portion of MV Chem Pluto,” he said, adding that the Western Naval Command's Maritime Operations Centre is actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Coast Guard and all concerned agencies.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more snt

    India's defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26 snt

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    Terrorists ambush two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch; 4 soldiers killed

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Coast Guard to get 6 next-gen Offshore Patrol Vessels worth Rs 1615 crore

    Recent Stories

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar moves court against Jacqueline Fernandez's plea; says she 'selectively makes witnesses' ATG

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar moves court against Jacqueline Fernandez's plea; says she 'selectively makes witnesses'

    Pele 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team, says son ahead of legend's first death anniversary snt

    Pele 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team, says son ahead of legend's first death anniversary

    Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Know rituals, date, significance and more anr

    Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Know rituals, date, significance and more

    cricket Rain threat looms over India vs South Africa 1st Test: Centurion clash faces washout uncertainty on Day 1 osf

    Rain threat looms over India vs South Africa 1st Test: Centurion clash faces washout uncertainty on Day 1

    Kunchacko Boban to Meera Jasmine- Actors wishes on Merry Christmas rkn

    Kunchacko Boban- Meera Jasmine: Actors who celebrated Christmas 2023

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon