    Indian naval commanders to brainstorm amid global developments

    The four-day conference will serve as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 29, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    Against the backdrop of the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region as well as in other parts of the world, the second edition of the Naval Commanders' Conference of 2022 will begin on October 31. 

    The four-day conference will serve as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. 

    Also Read: Boeing explains why F/A-18E Super Hornets are perfect for Indian aircraft carriers

    Amongst many issues being discussed, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and other naval commanders will review major operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities of the Indian Navy over a period of the last few months.

    Future plans for important activities and initiatives will also come up for deliberations between naval commanders. The conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the force's readiness to deal with the same. 

    The Navy has focused on being a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to execute its mandate assiduously. The Indian Navy's operational tasking has witnessed significant growth over the years in consonance with the country's rising maritime interests. 

    Indian Navy's standing as the 'Preferred Security Partner' has also grown concomitantly in recent times. The Indian Navy is poised to counter all maritime security challenges emerging due to uncertain geo-strategic situations in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will interact with the naval commanders during the conference on matters pertaining to national security. Besides, the Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the naval commanders to address the tri-service convergence in terms of the common operational environment, avenues of augmenting tri-service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India's national interests.

    Also Read: India's own Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter jet prototype by 2028

