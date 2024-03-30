'India Zindabad': 23 Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates; WATCH viral video

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully liberated an Iranian fishing vessel, which had been seized by pirates, and safely rescued its crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals.

After the operation, expert teams from the Navy conducted a comprehensive sanitization and seaworthiness inspection of the fishing vessel to facilitate its safe transition to an area suitable for resuming regular fishing operations, as stated by a Navy spokesperson.

Late Friday evening, the Navy announced its involvement in a mission to liberate the fishing vessel from nine armed pirates who had seized it. The interception of the hijacked vessel occurred on Thursday, as confirmed by the Navy.

"INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said.

"After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Navy added.

Following this operation, the 23 Pakistani nationals thanked India and the country's navy for freeing them. In a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, the crew members unanimously cheered, "India Zindabad."

The fishing vessel was reportedly boarded by pirates approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra.

The Indian Navy, reaffirming its commitment to maritime security in the region and the safety of all seafarers, regardless of nationality, remains vigilant.

Situated in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden, the Socotra Archipelago serves as a significant geographical reference.

During a press conference on March 23, Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Navy's chief, emphasized the commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region. He cited the ongoing anti-piracy and other maritime security operations conducted by the naval force in the past 100 days under "Op Sankalp."

As part of its maritime security operations, the Navy has conducted anti-piracy, anti-missile, and anti-drone operations. A total of 110 lives, consisting of 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals, were rescued during the 100-day period of "Op Sankalp," as revealed in a PowerPoint presentation delivered by a naval officer prior to the Navy chief's press briefing.

The presentation highlighted that between November of the previous year and March, over 90 maritime incidents occurred. These included 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings, as well as 39 incidents involving piracy, hijacking, and suspicious approaches.