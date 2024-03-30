Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India Zindabad': 23 Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates; WATCH viral video

    The Indian Navy on Friday successfully liberated an Iranian fishing vessel, which had been seized by pirates, and safely rescued its crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals.

    India Zindabad 23 Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for saving them from Somali pirates; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

    The Indian Navy on Friday successfully liberated an Iranian fishing vessel, which had been seized by pirates, and safely rescued its crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals. Employing rigorous tactical measures during an extensive 12-hour anti-piracy operation at sea, the crew was rescued from imminent danger.

    After the operation, expert teams from the Navy conducted a comprehensive sanitization and seaworthiness inspection of the fishing vessel to facilitate its safe transition to an area suitable for resuming regular fishing operations, as stated by a Navy spokesperson.

    Late Friday evening, the Navy announced its involvement in a mission to liberate the fishing vessel from nine armed pirates who had seized it. The interception of the hijacked vessel occurred on Thursday, as confirmed by the Navy.

    "INS Sumedha intercepted FV 'Al Kambar' during early hours of Friday and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul," it said.

    "After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," the Navy added.

    Following this operation, the 23 Pakistani nationals thanked India and the country's navy for freeing them. In a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, the crew members unanimously cheered, "India Zindabad."

    The fishing vessel was reportedly boarded by pirates approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra.

    The Indian Navy, reaffirming its commitment to maritime security in the region and the safety of all seafarers, regardless of nationality, remains vigilant.

    Situated in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden, the Socotra Archipelago serves as a significant geographical reference.

    During a press conference on March 23, Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Navy's chief, emphasized the commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region. He cited the ongoing anti-piracy and other maritime security operations conducted by the naval force in the past 100 days under "Op Sankalp."

    As part of its maritime security operations, the Navy has conducted anti-piracy, anti-missile, and anti-drone operations. A total of 110 lives, consisting of 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals, were rescued during the 100-day period of "Op Sankalp," as revealed in a PowerPoint presentation delivered by a naval officer prior to the Navy chief's press briefing.

    The presentation highlighted that between November of the previous year and March, over 90 maritime incidents occurred. These included 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings, as well as 39 incidents involving piracy, hijacking, and suspicious approaches.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy to transfer 9 Somali Pirates after intercepting hijacked Iranian vessel AJR

    Indian Navy to transfer 9 Somali Pirates after intercepting hijacked Iranian vessel

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System AJR

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System

    HAL Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie

    HAL's Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A fighter makes maiden sortie (WATCH)

    Fact check Indian Army says Gorkha Brigade NOT being downsized

    Fact-Check: Indian Army says Gorkha Brigade NOT being downsized

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Recent Stories

    Will fight together Wives of jailed Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren meet in Delhi (WATCH) snt

    'Will fight together': Wives of jailed Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren meet in Delhi (WATCH)

    Gaza war: IDF says three senior Hamas terrorists eliminated in Shifa hospital operation snt

    Gaza war: IDF says three senior Hamas terrorists eliminated in Shifa hospital operation

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk osf

    IPL 2024: CSK legend Dhoni's picture flexing his biceps at 42 goes viral; fans go berserk

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH) osf

    Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming video of young girl playing cricket in Sopore, Kashmir (WATCH)

    cricket Indian T20 World Cup squad announcement expected by late April: BCCI source osf

    Indian T20 World Cup squad announcement expected by late April: BCCI source

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon