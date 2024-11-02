India, US to begin joint military exercise Vajra Prahar at Idaho

The Indian and US special forces are kicking off their 15th joint military exercise, Vajra Prahar, at Idaho's Orchard Combat Training Centre from November 2-22. This 21-day exercise aims to boost military cooperation, interoperability, and joint special operations tactics between the two nations.

New Delhi: The special forces of India and the United States will be beginning their 15th edition of joint military Exercise Vajra Prahar from November 2 at Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho.

For 21-day-long exercise, Indian Army Spokeperson Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said that a contingent of Indian Army departed for the United States to participate in the joint military drill.

The previous edition of the same exercise was held at Umroi, Meghalaya in December 2023.

It must be noted that this will be second exercise of the year between the two armies, the previous being Exercise Yudh Abhyas conducted at Rajasthan in September 2024.

45 personnel from each side will be taking part in Ecercise Vajra Prahar 2024.

From Indian Army side, troops from the Special Forces units while Green Berets from the US Army will be representing in the exercise.

Col Chamoli said that the aim of Vajra Prahar is to promote military cooperation between both countries through enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

“The exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing joint Special Forces Operations in desert/ semi desert environment.”

“The exercise will focus on high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.”



The exercise will include include planning a Joint Team Mission, Reconnaissance Mission, employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems, execution of Special Operations, actions of Joint Terminal Attack Controller and Psychological Warfare in Special Operations.

During their exercise, the troops from both sides will share their best practices and experiences for conduct of joint Special Forces Operations.

“The exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both the countries.”

