    India, US begin their 20th edition of joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Rajasthan

    India and the United States have commenced their 20th annual joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas, at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. This year's exercise involves around 600 troops from both nations and focuses on enhancing counter-terrorism operations in a semi-desert environment. The exercise aims to improve interoperability and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

    India US begin their 20th edition of joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Rajasthan gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

    India and the United States on Monday began their 20th edition of joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The 14-day exercise will see participation of around 600 troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services while the US side is being represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska based 11th Airborne Division.

    The exercise has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the USA. “This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment,” Indian Army PRO Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said.

    India US begin their 20th edition of joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Rajasthan gcw

    The aim of the exercise between two countries is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter terrorism operations in a sub conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

    “The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-desert environment.” “Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.”

    India US begin their 20th edition of joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Rajasthan gcw

    He further stated that exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations. “It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.”

    “The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.”

