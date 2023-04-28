Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023 begins at UK's Salisbury Plains (PHOTOS)

    The two-week exercise Ajeya Warrior is a biennial training event between two armies conducted alternatively in the United Kingdom and India. The previous edition was held at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand in October 2021.

    India UK Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023 begins at Salisbury Plains PHOTOS
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Troops of the Indian Army and the United Kingdom Army on Thursday began their 7th edition of joint military exercise Ajeya Warrior at Salisbury Plains in the United Kingdom.

    The two-week exercise Ajeya Warrior is a biennial training event between two armies conducted alternatively in the United Kingdom and India. 

    The previous edition was held at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand in October 2021.

    From the Indian Army side, soldiers from the Bihar Regiment and troops of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the United Kingdom are participating in the exercise. 

    The Indian Army contingent arrived at Brize Norton on Wednesday by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with indigenous weapons and equipment, Indian Army PRO Col Sudhir Chamoli said.

    "The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies," he said.

    India UK Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023 begins at Salisbury Plains PHOTOS

    Scope of Ajeya Warrior 2023

    As per Col Chamoli, the joint military exercise would involve a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX).

    During the exercise, the troops will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational acumen in various simulated situations; showcasing and refining their tactical drills, and learning from each other’s operational experience.

    Exercise Ajeya Warrior is yet another significant milestone in defence cooperation between the Indian Army and British Army which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, he added.

    The exercise will culminate on May 11.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai is part of Operation Kaveri

    India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    Straight shooting by Rajnath Singh, tells Chinese counterpart that PLA violations eroded relations

    Straight-shooting by Rajnath Singh, tells Chinese counterpart that PLA violations eroded relations

    Cost of war: Global weapons spending up record 3.7 per cent at 2point24 trillion dollars

    2,240,000,000,000 Dollars! That's how much countries spent on buying weapons in 2022

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    The General who made an audacious plan to teach China a lesson, but for politics without a 'spine'

    Did Rajiv Gandhi blow up General Sundarji's audacious plan to give China a bloody nose in 1986?

    Recent Stories

    Filmfare Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao, here is list of winners who won Black lady vma

    Filmfare Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao, here is list of winners who won Black lady

    Wish to embrace death WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh posts video amid wrestlers' protest AJR

    'Wish to embrace death': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh posts video amid wrestlers' protest

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu fitness secret OUT: 7 things to follow daily to look like her RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu fitness secret OUT: 7 things to follow daily to look like her

    Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star vma

    Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star

    Numerology Prediction for April 28 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon