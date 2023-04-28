Exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023 begins at UK's Salisbury Plains (PHOTOS)

The two-week exercise Ajeya Warrior is a biennial training event between two armies conducted alternatively in the United Kingdom and India. The previous edition was held at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand in October 2021.

Troops of the Indian Army and the United Kingdom Army on Thursday began their 7th edition of joint military exercise Ajeya Warrior at Salisbury Plains in the United Kingdom.

From the Indian Army side, soldiers from the Bihar Regiment and troops of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the United Kingdom are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Army contingent arrived at Brize Norton on Wednesday by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with indigenous weapons and equipment, Indian Army PRO Col Sudhir Chamoli said.

"The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies," he said.

Scope of Ajeya Warrior 2023

As per Col Chamoli, the joint military exercise would involve a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX).

During the exercise, the troops will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational acumen in various simulated situations; showcasing and refining their tactical drills, and learning from each other’s operational experience.

Exercise Ajeya Warrior is yet another significant milestone in defence cooperation between the Indian Army and British Army which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations, he added.

The exercise will culminate on May 11.