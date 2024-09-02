Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers, posted at forward areas

    The Corps has been also involved in breeding of specialist horses for equestrian sports. It has been the backbone for animal based logistics and operational support to combat teams, in most inaccessible areas and difficult terrain in inclement weather conditions. 

    In a first Army Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers posted at forward posts gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 9:13 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    In a first, four women officers have been commissioned into the Indian Army’s Meerut-based Remount veterinary Corps (RVC), a top defence official said.  These women officers were inducted into the RVC in May 2024. “They have been posted at some forward areas too,” he said.  The officers and the soldiers from the Remount veterinary Corps have been serving at grassroots level in the war-ravaged nations, insurgency hit areas across the country. 

    “We continue to invest in breeding, training and deploying, human’s best friend.” Talking about the indigenous breeds of dogs, the official said: “Besides German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Labradors, the Corps has inducted local breeds like Mudhol hound, Chippiparai, Rajapalayam and also trying out Rampur Hounds.”

    “These dogs are trained for a variety of roles like combat, guard, tracker, infantry patrol, explosive detection, mine detection, narcotics detection, avalanche rescue operations and search and rescue operation.” 

    Another official added there is also significant technology absorption to augment military dogs’ efficacy during operations & training. It must be noted that the RVC is the source of specialised dogs, horses and mules to be used in Army, Navy, Air Force, para military forces, Police and CISF.  The Corps has also been working on a project to train the bird of prey to check the increasing threat of drones. 

    The Corps has been also involved in breeding of specialist horses for equestrian sports. It has been the backbone for animal based logistics and operational support to combat teams, in most inaccessible areas and difficult terrain in inclement weather conditions. 

    Talking about the connectivity in far-flung mountainous areas, the official said: “The last mile connectivity in mountainous terrain is gradually transitioning from Animal Transport to trucks, All Terrain and Rugged Terrain Vehicles. Military Dogs are an indispensable part of war fighting both in Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism environment and Conventional operations.”

    The Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC) was raised in the year December 1779 in Bengal as the Stud Department and has been playing a crucial role in since its raising.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast snt

    Army's Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast

    Thats Indian Army for you Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts snt

    'That's Indian Army for you': Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms AJR

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms

    Ex-Army personnel convicted & sentence by NIA Lucknow court in Pakistan-operated espionage case snt

    Ex-Army personnel convicted & sentence by NIA Lucknow court in Pakistan-operated espionage case

    Rajnath Singh to commission second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine 'Arighat' gcw

    Rajnath Singh to commission second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine 'Arighat'

    Recent Stories

    Nick Jonas shares mushy photos with wife Priyanka Chopra; attends family wedding together [PICTURES] ATG

    Nick Jonas shares mushy photos with wife Priyanka Chopra; attends family wedding together [PICTURES]

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on September 2: Check city rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on September 2: Check city rates

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 2: Price of 22k falls by THIS much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 2: Price of 22k falls by THIS much

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 2: Price of 22k falls by THIS much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 2: Price of 22k falls by THIS much

    Andhra Telangana rain fury many dead, 100 trains cancelled; schools, colleges shut work from home announced gcw

    Andhra, Telangana rain fury: Over 10 dead, 100 trains cancelled; schools, colleges shut

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon