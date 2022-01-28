In a first, 1000 'Make in India' drones set to enthrall audience with background music at Beating Retreat

The ceremony will commemorate the 75 years of India's freedom from the British colonial regime, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 1000 indigenous drones and new tunes will enthral the audience during the Beating the Retreat ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 29 at Vijay Chowk on the foothills of Raisina Hills.

The ceremony which President Ram Nath Kovind will grace will commemorate the 75 years of India's freedom from the British colonial regime, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

During the ceremony, which is held after three days of the Republic Day parade celebrations every year, 26 performances will enthral the audiences with foot-tapping music played by Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces' (CAPF) bands.

"Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour will be the flavour of the ceremony this year," an official statement said.

To make it more Indianness, this time, several new tunes 'Kerala', 'Hind ki Sena' and 'Ae Mere WatanKe Logon' have been added to zing the audience.

The event will close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'.

Commander Vijay Charles D'Cruz will be the principal conductor of the ceremony.



Botlab Dynamics has organised the 1000-drone show' and is supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology.

"The show would be for 10 minutes involving around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology. Synchronised background music will also be played during the drone show," the statement added.

Another centre of attraction would be a projection mapping show commemorating 75 years of Independence. The show ranging between three to four minutes, will be displayed on North and South Block walls before the end of the ceremony.

Eco-friendly invitation cards, which have been designed with the seeds of medicinal plants of Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera and Amla embedded in them, have been prepared for the ceremony relevant to the COVID-19 times. Indians are being encouraged to plant these seeds in their gardens and reap the age-old medicinal benefits.