    iDEX inks landmark 350th contract! MoD, SpacePixxel to work on design, development of miniaturised satellite

    The Ministry of Defence will collaborate with a private firm working in the space sector for design and development of a “miniaturised satellite” capable of carrying multiple payloads up to 150 kg, officials said on Tuesday.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Ever since its launch in 2021, the Defence Ministry’s flagship initiative Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) on Tuesday inked the 350th contract. For the design and development of a "Miniaturised satellite capable of carrying Electro-Optical, Infrared, Synthetic Aperture Radar, and Hyperspectral payloads up to 150 kgs," an agreement was made with SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd.

    It signed its 150th contract in December 2022, and eighteen months later, its 350th deal. In order to offer comprehensive earth observation data, SpacePixxel has been aggressively building and launching high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites, according to an official release.

    “This 350th iDEX contract enables innovation in space electronics, wherein many payloads earlier deployed on dedicated large satellites are now being miniaturised. The modular small satellite will integrate multiple miniaturised payloads as per requirement, providing advantages like faster and economical deployment, ease of manufacturing, scalability, adaptability, and less environmental impact,” it said.

    From the ministry side, Additional Secretary (Defence Production) & CEO, Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) Anurag Bajpai while the Founder & CEO of SpacePixxel Technologies Pvt Ltd, Awais Ahmed Nadeem Alduri signed the contract. On the occasion defence secretary Giridhar Aramane was also present.

    Appreciating the unwavering commitment of new defence innovators for pushing the boundaries of technology and safeguarding the nation, Aramane emphasized the importance of combining indigenisation with innovation.

    According to him, domestic capabilities give a platform for development and experimentation, which lays the groundwork for promoting innovation. According to the defence secretary, "innovation drives indigenization by driving the creation of new technologies and solutions that can be produced domestically, assuring all possible support to the innovators at every step."

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 5:05 PM IST
