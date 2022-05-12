IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

The IAF has now achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.

India on Thursday successfully fired the Extended Range version of BrahMos missile from an Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The launch from the aircraft went as planned and the missile achieved a direct hit on the designated target in the Bay of Bengal region.

This was the first launch of Extended Range version of BrahMos missile from Su-30MKI aircraft.

With this, the IAF has achieved the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges.

The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to achieve this feat.

The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields.