IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot and co-pilot eject safely; WATCH dramatic videos

A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, according to the police. Special Inspector General of Nashik Range, D R Karale, informed PTI that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely.

The plane went down in a field near Shirasgaon village. It was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command, Biswas, when it crashed in a farm in Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil at 1.20 pm.

Both pilots ejected safely and sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the HAL hospital for treatment, another police official reported.

After the crash, the aircraft caught fire, which was extinguished. Debris from the plane is spread over a 500-meter radius.

Teams from the Indian Air Force, HAL security, and HAL technical unit have visited the site.

