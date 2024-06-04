Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IAF’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra's Nashik, pilot and co-pilot eject safely; WATCH dramatic videos

    A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, according to the police.

    IAF Sukhoi fighter crashes in Maharashtra Nashik pilot and copilot eject safety dramatic visuals surface watch snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, according to the police. Special Inspector General of Nashik Range, D R Karale, informed PTI that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely.

    The plane went down in a field near Shirasgaon village. It was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command, Biswas, when it crashed in a farm in Shirasgaon village in Nifad tehsil at 1.20 pm.

    Both pilots ejected safely and sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the HAL hospital for treatment, another police official reported.

    After the crash, the aircraft caught fire, which was extinguished. Debris from the plane is spread over a 500-meter radius.

    Teams from the Indian Air Force, HAL security, and HAL technical unit have visited the site.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fostering tri-service collaboration at grassroot level: 40 trainee officers commence joint training at DSSC snt

    Fostering tri-service collaboration at grassroot level: 40 trainee officers commence joint training at DSSC

    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023 AJR

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast snt

    India successfully tests RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from Sukhoi-30 MKI off Odisha coast

    India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan AJR

    'India has strategic policy despite lack of written document': CDS General Anil Chauhan

    Recent Stories

    Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money? RKK

    Did you know THIS Panchayat actor worked in soft porn to earn money?

    AAP Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH) snt

    AAP's Sanjay Singh demands apology from survey agencies after LS Election 2024 results defy exit polls (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor vkp

    LS Polls 2024 Results: Chandrababu Naidu scores big with win in AP; likely to become NDA Convenor

    Maheesh Theekshana : 'The T20 World Cup 2024 schedule is UNFAIR to us' osf

    Maheesh Theekshana: 'T20 World Cup 2024 schedule is UNFAIR to us'

    uttar pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 results Despite Ram Mandir Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc halts Modi-Yogi juggernaut memes snt

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: 'Despite Ram Mandir...' Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc set to disrupt NDA in UP

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon