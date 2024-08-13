Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF chief confirms 'Tarang Shakti' air exercise to become annual event after successful launch

    He said after the second phase of the exercise which is scheduled to take place at Jodhpur in Rajasthan from August 29, the IAF will collate inputs from the debriefings of the exercise and then it will be decided how many countries will be invited for the air exercise. 

    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Sulur: Indian Air Force (IAF) will be hosting the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti" every year after its successful culmination of first phase at Sulur in Tamil Nadu, its chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Tuesday. 

    Addressing a press conference here along with his counterparts from France, Germany and Spain, Gen Stephane Mike, Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, and Air Gen Francisco Braco Carbo, the IAF chief said: “We will definitely take up the case of having this exercise once in every alternate year. We will take a call later on how many nations we can accommodate.”

    However, he mentioned that “But definitely this is not going to be the last one,” Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

    On Tuesday, the IAF chief along with his Spanish counterpart Air Gen Francisco Braco Carbo flew sorties in Russian-origin Sukhoi fighter aircraft. While Gen Stephane Mille and Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz took sorties in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made light combat aircraft Tejas. 

    Indian Air Force has invited a total of 51 air forces across the country, including 10 with fighter jets. In the first phase of the exercise, the Air Force of Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom participated with their respective fighter aircraft. 

    Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom brought their Eurofighter Typhoon while the French have come with their Rafale jets. These air forces have joined the exercise after participating in the Exercise Pitch Black 2024 in Australia. On their returning to home base, they took a halt and participated in the drill. 

    On the last day of the exercise, Indian Air Force’s light combat helicopter Prachand, light utility helicopter, trainer HTT-40, Sarang helicopters team and LCA enthral the audience present at Sulur Air Force station with their aerial manoeuvre. 

    For the first time, Germany has participated in any aerial exercise on Indian soil and its Eurofighter Typhoon thrilled the audience.

