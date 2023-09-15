Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heartbreaking! Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    6-year-old Kabir, the son of Colonel Manpreet Singh who sacrificed his life during the Anantnag encounter, salutes before the mortal remains of his father in Haryana's Panchkula.

    Heartbreaking Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Colonel Manpreet Singh, who tragically lost his life in a firefight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, had his mortal remains transported to Punjab. An emotional moment unfolded as Colonel Singh's 6-year-old son, Kabir, paid his respects, saluting his father, who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during an anti-terrorism operation on September 13 in Anantnag. The final rites for Colonel Manpreet Singh are scheduled to take place in Mullanpur Garibdass, Mohali, Punjab.

    Similarly heartbreaking scenes played out for other martyrs, such as Major Ashish Dhonchak, who also fell in Anantnag. Major Dhonchak had plans to relocate to a new home in Panipat come October. The family had been residing in a rented accommodation. Major Dhonchak's mortal remains were brought to his Panipat residence in an Army vehicle, drawing crowds of mourners.

    On Friday, scores of people gathered to pay their respects to both Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak.

    At Colonel Manpreet Singh's residence in Mullanpur, a steady stream of mourners arrived, witnessing the heart-wrenching grief of the Army officer's family. His mother, in particular, was seen at the doorstep, overwhelmed by sorrow.

    Colonel Singh, a third-generation soldier, leaves behind his grieving mother, wife, a two-year-old daughter, and a six-year-old son.

    Major Dhonchak's family consists of his wife, a two-year-old daughter, and three sisters. During a gunfight with terrorists in the high-altitude Kokorenag area in the valley, three Army personnel, including the colonel and the major, along with a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, lost their lives.

    The commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Singh, Major Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat sustained critical injuries during the encounter in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the early hours of Wednesday. Unfortunately, despite medical treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.

