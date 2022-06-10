Govt revises Sea Going Allowance for Indian Navy personnel in a landmark move

Government implements revision of allowance for risk and hardships for Indian Navy personnel deployed at sea.

New Delhi: Months later, the government has taken another historic decision by addressing the anomaly in the Indian Navy’s personnel risk and hardship allowances while in different naval operations.

The landmark decision, implemented on June 11, will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated maritime warriors deployed at Sea for operations in high-risk areas, anti-piracy operations, maritime security and international maritime boundary line (IMBL) patrols, among others.

The personnel are deployed to defend the country’s maritime interests in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Appreciating the decision, the Indian Navy said, “It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

However, the officials declined to comment on the percentage or amount increased from the existing one.

As per the Indian Navy’s website, the sailors on the sea duty while sailing currently receive Rs 3,000-5,400 per month based on their ranks. While the naval warriors who are posted in the challenging area like Nicobar and Lakshadweep Group of Islands are getting 25 per cent of Pay in the Pay Band + GP+ MSP. ¬

In April this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced a revision in the Indian Army’s personnel risk and hardship allowances, which had been entangled between bureaucracies of the defence and finance ministries.

The Indian Army had been struggling for it for the last three years.

In July 2021, Asianet Newsable reported the anomaly linked to the existing difference in risk and hardships allowance between the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

