    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie

    The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies and is a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Panaji, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 2:49 PM IST
    Panaji: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, Mormugao on Sunday heads out for maiden sea sortie on the occasion of Goa’s Liberation Day.

    The destroyer is planned to be commissioned in mid 2022.

    December 19 is perhaps the most befitting date for the ship to put to sea as today the nation celebrates 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the liberation and dedicating the ship's name to the maritime state of Goa will not just enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa, but also link the ship's identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building, he said. 

    The ship Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd as part of the Project 15B destroyers. 

    She has provided thrust and impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative. 

    Recently, INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela were commissioned into the Indian Navy.

