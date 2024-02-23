Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Germany's Lindner raises alarm over Beijing's global aggression, stresses sovereignty in India-China dispute

    German Minister Tobias Lindner voices concerns over China's assertiveness and emphasises the need for diplomatic solutions in the India-China border dispute, echoing global apprehensions about Beijing's behaviour

    Germany Lindner raises alarm over Beijing's global aggression, stresses sovereignty in India-China dispute snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    New Delhi: Germany's Minister of State for Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, expressed apprehensions regarding Beijing's belligerent behaviour on the global platform. Addressing the ongoing border standoff between India and China on Thursday, Lindner emphasised the paramount importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

    Stating that China is getting more assertive and sometimes even questioning the rule-based order, Tobias Lindner said: “We are convinced that the member of United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council bear special responsibility for protecting and preserving the one and unique rule-based international order. Therefore, for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries is key and we conceived concerning Taiwan, the South China Sea and border dispute with India is concerning.”

    He called for the dispute to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. “We are conceived that any of dispute needs to be solved peacefully and with mutual consent.”

    Lindner was speaking on the sidelines of the 9th edition of Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. 

    It is pertinent to mention here that the German minister’s remarks come at a time when countries across the globe are closely observing China’s actions and their impact on the existing global order.

    Similarly, the United States secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had recently warned against China’s “attempts to coerce and bully” other countries.

    On submarine deal with India, he said: “We are having good consultation on submarines with India.” Weeks back, Germany had proposed the government to a government deal for the sale of six advanced conventional submarines to India for the Indian Navy’s P-75I procurement programme, worth around Rs 45,000 crore.

    In reply to a question on arms exports, he said: “Traditionally Germany is very reluctant very carefully giving permissions regarding arms export but it is not directed against India as a country. I can tell you the volume of export permissions has gone up by 7% since 2018. We do a case-by-case checking.”

    Speaking on the Red Sea issue, he said: “We share the same interest. The freedom of navigation is key not only for economic infrastructure but for more. I am aware that India has deployed ships to the regions and Germany is deploying frigates at the moment. I am hopeful that we will get approval in our Parliament session for the mission offered to armed forces in the Red Sea in protecting the freedom of navigation.”

    On the Oil purchase comment by India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Lindner said, "Germany and India might have a different voting way in the UN but we share a common interest. I am aware of the India-Russia relationship. India is trying to diversify. There are signals from Delhi to cooperate with other countries..."

    On Russia-Ukraine war, Lindner said: “We understand that the Russian invasion in Ukraine has global repercussions and implications, including in the Indo-Pacific region. Whether it's food pricing or security issues like the NSE, India is affected. Therefore, I can assure you that we are aware that our security and prosperity are intertwined with the security and stability of this region."

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Azerbaijan acquires JF-17s from Pakistan; Armenia boosts defense with Indian Akash missiles in fresh tensions avv

    Azerbaijan acquires JF-17s from Pakistan; Armenia boosts defense with Indian Akash missiles in fresh tensions

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Exercise Dharma Guardian: India, Japan to hold wargames in Rajasthan

    Indian Navy rescues 18 Pakistani crew on Iranian fishing vessel

    Indian Navy rescues 18 Pakistani crew on Iranian fishing vessel

    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    Process to equip LCA Tejas with futuristic weapons takes off

    Eye on LAC, Army mulls converting its Central Command HQ into XVIII Corps

    Eye on LAC, Army mulls converting its Central Command HQ UB into XVIII Corps; Here's what it means

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna in Milan: Animal actress looks stunning in all-black ensemble RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna in Milan: Animal actress looks stunning in all-black ensemble

    'Soak phone in rice to absorb moisture' remedy can be dangerous RKK

    'Soak phone in rice to absorb moisture' remedy can be dangerous

    Puttenahalli Women's Society registers complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for derogatory remarks vkp

    Puttenahalli Women's Society registers complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for derogatory remarks

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built? anr

    Kerala: What is Beypore Uru, the traditional Arabian trading vessel being built?

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in 'Paisa double scam' for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in ‘Paisa double scam’ for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon