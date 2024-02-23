Germany's Lindner raises alarm over Beijing's global aggression, stresses sovereignty in India-China dispute

German Minister Tobias Lindner voices concerns over China's assertiveness and emphasises the need for diplomatic solutions in the India-China border dispute, echoing global apprehensions about Beijing's behaviour

New Delhi: Germany's Minister of State for Federal Foreign Office, Tobias Lindner, expressed apprehensions regarding Beijing's belligerent behaviour on the global platform. Addressing the ongoing border standoff between India and China on Thursday, Lindner emphasised the paramount importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

Stating that China is getting more assertive and sometimes even questioning the rule-based order, Tobias Lindner said: “We are convinced that the member of United Nations and the permanent members of the Security Council bear special responsibility for protecting and preserving the one and unique rule-based international order. Therefore, for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries is key and we conceived concerning Taiwan, the South China Sea and border dispute with India is concerning.”

He called for the dispute to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. “We are conceived that any of dispute needs to be solved peacefully and with mutual consent.”

Lindner was speaking on the sidelines of the 9th edition of Raisina Dialogue in Delhi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the German minister’s remarks come at a time when countries across the globe are closely observing China’s actions and their impact on the existing global order.

Similarly, the United States secretary of state, Antony Blinken, had recently warned against China’s “attempts to coerce and bully” other countries.

On submarine deal with India, he said: “We are having good consultation on submarines with India.” Weeks back, Germany had proposed the government to a government deal for the sale of six advanced conventional submarines to India for the Indian Navy’s P-75I procurement programme, worth around Rs 45,000 crore.

In reply to a question on arms exports, he said: “Traditionally Germany is very reluctant very carefully giving permissions regarding arms export but it is not directed against India as a country. I can tell you the volume of export permissions has gone up by 7% since 2018. We do a case-by-case checking.”

Speaking on the Red Sea issue, he said: “We share the same interest. The freedom of navigation is key not only for economic infrastructure but for more. I am aware that India has deployed ships to the regions and Germany is deploying frigates at the moment. I am hopeful that we will get approval in our Parliament session for the mission offered to armed forces in the Red Sea in protecting the freedom of navigation.”

On the Oil purchase comment by India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Lindner said, "Germany and India might have a different voting way in the UN but we share a common interest. I am aware of the India-Russia relationship. India is trying to diversify. There are signals from Delhi to cooperate with other countries..."

On Russia-Ukraine war, Lindner said: “We understand that the Russian invasion in Ukraine has global repercussions and implications, including in the Indo-Pacific region. Whether it's food pricing or security issues like the NSE, India is affected. Therefore, I can assure you that we are aware that our security and prosperity are intertwined with the security and stability of this region."