EAM S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO Heads of Government Summit on October 15

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 6:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting to Pakistan for two days, starting October 15 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting.

    During the weekly press brifing, the ministry of external affairs Spokeperson, Randhir Jaiswal said: “EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on October 15-16.”

    It is pertinent to mention here that this time Pakistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad. 

    His visit to Pakistan comes in the wake of strained relations between two neighbouring countries over the issue of Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

    Usually, the SCO heads of government level meeting is attended by Prime Ministers.

    In August, Pakistan had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the meeting. 

    The SCO council of heads of government level is the second-highest body in the grouping. 

    Since 2017, External Affairs Minister or Defence Minister has been attending the meeting from India side. 

    Last year too, Jaishankar had participated in Bishkek. 

    It is pertinent to mention here that when India hosted the 2020 SCO head of government level meeting virtually, Pakistan was represented by its Parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs. 

    The SCO comprises of India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

