DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three flight-tests of the 4th Generation, technically-advanced miniaturised Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

The tests were carried out against high speed target, demonstrating very critical parameters of maximum range and maximum altitude interception.

These development trials showcased repeatability of hit-to-kill capability of the weapon system in various target engagement scenarios covering approaching, receding and crossing modes.

The development of VSHORADS missiles has been completed and two production agencies have been engaged in the Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) mode.

In these trials, the missiles realised through DcPPs have been successfully used, thus paving the way for early User trials and Production in a short time span.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and DcPPs.

The three Services have been associated with the project right from the beginning and participated during the developmental trials.

