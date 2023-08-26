Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

The Defence Ministry signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, to acquire five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) at an overall cost of Rs 19,000 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16, the ministry said.

In a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, the Defence Ministry on Friday inked a deal with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of Rs 19,000 crore.



All these warships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16. The Indian Naval Fleet will be able to operate for extended periods of time without returning to port thanks to the FSS, which will be used to refuel ships at sea with gasoline, water, ammunition, and supplies.



These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the Fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy. The ships can also be used for human assistance and disaster relief (HADR) activities, including the evacuation of people.

The Fleet Support Ships of 44,000 tons will be the first-of-its kind to be built in India by an Indian Shipyard. “This project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh mandays over a period of eight years,” the ministry said.



The construction of these ships will provide a new dimension to the Indian shipbuilding Industry and encourage active participation of associated industries, including MSMEs, the ministry said. With majority of the equipment and systems being sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government, it added.