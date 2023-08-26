Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy

    The Defence Ministry signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, to acquire five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) at an overall cost of Rs 19,000 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16, the ministry said.

    Defence Ministry inks deal with HSL for 5 fleet support ships for Indian Navy
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    In a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, the Defence Ministry on Friday inked a deal with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of Rs 19,000 crore.

    All these warships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam. The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16. The Indian Naval Fleet will be able to operate for extended periods of time without returning to port thanks to the FSS, which will be used to refuel ships at sea with gasoline, water, ammunition, and supplies.

    These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the Fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy. The ships can also be used for human assistance and disaster relief (HADR) activities, including the evacuation of people.

    The Fleet Support Ships of 44,000 tons will be the first-of-its kind to be built in India by an Indian Shipyard. “This project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh mandays over a period of eight years,” the ministry said.

    The construction of these ships will provide a new dimension to the Indian shipbuilding Industry and encourage active participation of associated industries, including MSMEs, the ministry said. With majority of the equipment and systems being sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government, it added.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    Helicopter upgrades, guns and more... MoD clears acquisition proposals worth Rs 7,800 crore

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Indian Army's first two Agniveer batches show 'Agnipath' is achieving its mission

    Why Indian Navy submarine Vagir is in Australia waters

    Why Indian Navy submarine Vagir is in Australian waters

    India China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    India, China attempt confidence building measures for disengagement at eastern Ladakh

    Recent Stories

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Defence Secretary lays keel of four Fast Patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard at GSL

    Football Premier League 2023/24: Julian Draxler declines offer from Crystal Palace osf

    Premier League 2023/24: Julian Draxler declines offer from Crystal Palace

    Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 80; funeral to be held today RBA

    Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli dies at 80; funeral to be held today

    PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 3 success Check out his top quotes gcw

    PM Modi hails ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-3's success; Check out his top quotes

    National Awards 2023: Allu Arjun hosts an intimate Pushpa-themed bash to mark his big win vma

    National Awards 2023: Allu Arjun hosts an intimate Pushpa-themed bash to mark his big win

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon