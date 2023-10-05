Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Case of fratricide at 48RR unit in Rajouri; 2 officers shot at

    The incident happened at the 48 RR unit located at Thanamandi where, according to initial reports, an armyman opened fire at senior officers.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

    A tragic case of fratricide has been reported in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which two officers of the 48 Rashtriya Rifles have received gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the 48 RR unit located at Thanamandi where, according to initial reports, an armyman opened fire at senior officers.

    More details awaited.
     

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
