    Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

    Honouring the braveheart who made his supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war in 1999, a bust of Param Vir Chakra (P) Capt Vikram Batra was installed at Palampur Military Station in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Palampur, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    Capt Batra was born in Palampur. His bust was unveiled by his parents GL Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra, in the presence of Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, who was the Commanding Officer of 13 JAK RIF during the Kargil War to which Capt Batra was also the part. 

    While speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Joshi recollected the undaunted courage of Capt Vikram Batra during the Kargil war inspired his men to fight valiantly and eventually led to the successful capture of Point 5140. That victory paved the way for recapturing Point 5100, Point 4700, Junction Peak and Three Pimple in the Drass sector. 

    While mentioning the role played by Capt Vikram Batra in capturing Point 4875, the Northern Army commander narrated how the Kargil war hero assaulted the enemy position along a narrow ridge and eliminated five Pakistani soldiers at point-blank range. 

    "Leading from the front, Capt Batra pressed on the attack to achieve a near-impossible military task in the face of heavy enemy fire, and in keeping with the highest traditions of Indian Army, made the supreme sacrifice for which he was awarded the highest gallantry award ‘Param Vir Chakra’," he said. 

    The sacrifice of bravehearts will never be forgotten, who went beyond the call of duty and showed exemplary courage and unflinching determination and will always be etched in the heart and mind of all Indians, Lt Gen Joshi added. 

    The placement of the bust of Capt Vikram Batra at his birthplace as a token of remembrance will also serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for generations to come, he further said.

    On the occasion, Dah Division GOC Maj Gen MP Singh, Capt Vikram Batra’s school teachers -- RS Guleria, Suman Maini and Neelam Vats -- and some of his childhood friends were also present at his bust unveiling ceremony in Palampur. 

    PVC Capt Vikram Batra 

    Batra was born in Palampur of Himachal Pradesh on September 9, 1974. He had two sisters and a twin brother. He did his initial schooling from his hometown only and moved to Chandigarh and enrolled into DAV College for higher studies. He, then, joined Panjab University for his post-graduation degree. 

    In 1996, he joined Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and was commissioned into the 13th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles that fought the Kargil War in 1999. Last year, a biographical war film based on his days in the Indian Army, 'Shershah' was released to commemorate his bravery and grit during the war.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
