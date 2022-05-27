Bus carrying 26 army personnel falls into Shyok river, 7 killed

The incident happened at 9 am around 25km from Thoise. The vehicle fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

At least seven army personnel were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh.

There were 26 soldiers in the vehicle, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif.

The injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur. "There are grievous injuries to others as well," an official said.

An Army statement said that dedicated efforts were being made to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.

Representative photo used