    CCS approves acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard

    The Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday greenlit proposals to acquire 34 new ALH Dhruv helicopters, with the Indian Army slated to receive 25 of these choppers and the Indian Coast Guard to be allocated nine.

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, with nine slated for induction into the Indian Coast Guard and 25 allocated to the Indian Army.

    Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, these helicopters signify a significant stride towards indigenization.

    According to ANI quoting top government sources, the Indian Coast Guard will replace old light utility choppers with the nine allocated ALH Dhruv choppers, while the Indian Army intends to deploy them for various roles.

     

    Seen as a significant stride towards indigenization, the allocation of choppers to the Indian Coast Guard aims to replace old light utility choppers, while the Indian Army plans to deploy them for diverse roles.

    With both projects expected to exceed Rs 8,000 crore, they are poised to boost indigenization efforts. Additionally, the government has greenlit a project to upgrade the BMP infantry combat vehicles of the mechanized infantry directorate of the Indian Army.

    The Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) stands as a multi-role, new-generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, designed and developed indigenously by HAL.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 8:44 PM IST
